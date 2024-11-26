Tanzanian midfielder Feisal Salum has reportedly been offered a massive new contract at Azam FC to ward off interest from PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs

Salum has been linked with Chiefs after scoring 24 goals for the Tanzanian side since 2023, but he could reject Chiefs by signing a new deal in his homeland

Amakhosi fans said on social media that Chiefs need the player, and they should make a serious bid for him in the January transfer window

Sought-after Tanzanian midfielder Feisal Salum could reject interest from PSL giants to sign a new deal at Azam FC.

The 26-year-old has been in excellent form for the Tanzanian side after scoring 24 goals since 2023, which has caught the attention of Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Feisal Salum could reject the PSL giants. Image: Fadel Senna/AFP and FIFA.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi has openly said Chiefs will seek reinforcements in the January transfer window, while PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns are also interested in Salum.

Feisal Salum is an important player for Azam FC

Salum has been in good form for Azam, according to the tweet below:

According to a source at The Citizen, Salum could be offered a R216 000 contract at his current side, ending Chiefs’ pursuit of the Tanzanian.

The source said:

“Feisal is an important player for Azam, and they don’t want to lose him. They will offer him a new and improved contract to make him one of the best-paid players in the Tanzanian Premier League.”

Fans want Salum

Amakhosi supporters backed Chiefs interest in Salum on social media, saying the club should move swiftly to sign the player in January 2025.

MA RI RI admires Salum:

“Us who know him, call him ‘Fei Toto’.”

Donald Moloto wants the player:

“We need him.”

Pogiso Bodumela PeeGee says Chiefs must go the player:

“Let him come in January.”

Nkanyiso Bright is a fan:

“Mr Long Shot Targe. Fie ToTo, never miss.”

Tinti Tinti wants other targets:

“Chiefs only need Appolis, Mokwana, Bassadien, And Lepasa because Pirates is not using him anymore.”

