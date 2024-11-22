Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis said he is more concerned about his place in the Bafana Bafana side over where he will be playing his football next season

The winger is a target for PSL giants and has admitted that he would love to play in Europe despite his current goal of keeping his regular spot in the Bafana side

Local football fans backed Appollis to secure a move to a top PSL side as he occupies a spot on all of their wishlists

Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis said he wants to play in Europe one day despite being linked with PSL giants.

The 23-year-old is a target for Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, meaning his name will be constantly linked during the January transfer window.

Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis is more concerned about his place in the national squad than transfer rumours. Image: Visionhaus.

Image: Visionhaus.

During the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, Appollis provided three assists and scored twice, while Pirates have reportedly edged ahead of the queue of clubs fighting for his future.

Oswin Appollis wants to play in Europe

Appollis speaks about his future in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, the pride of Polokwane said he wants to play in Europe but is currently focused on keeping his place in the Bafana squad.

Appollis said:

"I had one thing on my mind: to continue working and being on the national team because if I didn't work or score, I would not be there. Everyone's goal is to go to Europe one day, and hopefully, I will get my opportunity."

Fans want Appollis to stay in the PSL

Local football fans said on social media that Appollis must stay in the PSL and has made the winger a target for their favourite clubs.

Ogolotse OGM Moganiwa Moeti made a suggestion:

"He should join Orlando Pirates."

Khokhololo FredBull Maanaso wants an end to the rumours:

"He signed a contract with Polokwane City; all parties must respect it."

King Khuduga has a wish:

"I so wish he joined Downs, but competition is too high. For him to grow, he must join Pirates or join Chiefs just for game time."

Simphiwe Zion says Sundowns is the best destination:

"He's dreaming of playing in the FIFA Club World Cup and travelling all over Africa, winning many CAF accolades and a league title. The only place to have that opportunity is at Chloorkop."

Mphilo Zala made a prediction:

"January, he will wear number 12 at the Mighty Bucs."

