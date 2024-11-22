Defender Rushwin Dortley said he dreams of playing overseas one day, but his current goal is to help the Soweto side win silverware

The Bafana Bafana defender joined Chiefs at the start of the season after leaving relegated PSL side Cape Town Spurs

Local football fans backed Dortley on social media and said Chiefs should not stand in his way if the right offer comes

Bafana Bafana defender Rushwin Dortley said he dreams of playing overseas in the future while fully committed to playing for Kaizer Chiefs.

The 22-year-old Amakhosi defender recently joined the Soweto side from Cape Town Spurs, and since his arrival, he has become a mainstay at the PSL and Bafana.

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Rushwin Dortley has dreams of playing overseas. Image: rushwindortley24.

Source: Instagram

After playing regularly for club and country this season, Dortley said it is essential to remain consistent in pursuing greater success.

Rushwin Dortley wants to play at the highest level

Dortley speaks about his dreams in the tweet below:

According to Goal.com, the R6 million defender opened up on his dreams as a professional footballer.

Dortley said:

"My goal is to one day play at the highest level football has to offer. But my short-term goal is to give my best to Kaizer Chiefs. I want to win trophies because that is what the team has been missing and to give 100% to the club."

Fans back Dortley

Local football fans backed Dortley on social media and said Chiefs would allow him to leave if the right offer came along.

Lwazi Gongota says Dortley is where he belongs:

"Right team at the right time."

Richard Pyungu says Chiefs will allow Dortley to leave:

"As Kaizer Chiefs, we will let go of a guy if the right club approaches us."

Ontiretse Tumisho Manyetsa backs the dream:

"It's a dream. At least he wants to go overseas; others want to go to Sundowns."

Musa Hudla is pessimistic:

"Not a lot of players leave Kaizer Chiefs and go overseas. They always ask for an arm and a leg from overseas teams."

Nhlanhla Dakeni II admires Dortley:

"He has the qualities."

Kaizer Chiefs youngster needs to improve

As Briefly News reported, foreign-based Mzansi star Dino Ndlovu said Kaizer Chiefs youngster Samkelo Zwane needs to understand his position better.

Ndlovu said Zwane needs to know more about his position if he dreams of playing overseas in the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News