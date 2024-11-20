Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said a highly-rated PSL star needs to adapt to his style of play despite playing a starring role for the national side

The Belgian tactician spoke after Bafana beat South Sudan 3-0 on Tuesday, 19 November 2024 in Cape Town

Local football fans backed the star on social media to prove he is worthy of a place in Broos' Bafana side

Following their impressive 3-0 victory over South Sudan on Tuesday, 19 November 2024, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos spoke about a player's potential.

The Belgian coach said Patrick Maswanganyi needs to adapt to Bafana's style of play despite him scoring two goals in as many matches for the national team.

Maswanganyi scored the second goal during Bafana's victory over South Sudan, and he produced a moment of brilliance to net his debut international goal against Uganda.

Hugo Broos wants more from Patrick Maswanganyi

Broos speaks about Maswanganyi in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Broos praised Maswanganyi as the side looks to replace injured midfielder Themba Zwane.

Broos said:

"What Patrick showed today makes me happy. It's not really what I want, but I asked him to play differently than at Pirates. So, it's a little bit for him to adapt to how we play, but he has the potential. Otherwise, I should not have selected him."

Local fans backed Maswanganyi

Local football fans praised Maswanganyi on social media, saying the player brings his own skills to Bafana and is not just a replacement for Zwane.

Ducks Ramatswana says Maswanganyi is his own player:

"Tito will play as a number 10 very well but won't be a replacement for Zwane."

Senzo Inno Mgoduka says Bafana is a team:

"You can all debate, but one thing is certain: no one is bigger than the team. The team was there before; it will be there even without the current crop of players."

Sbali Bali admires both players:

"Maswanganyi is good in his own way, and Mshishi is good in his own way. So let's stop this thing of replacing. We must be grateful to have these wonderful players. They are showing their greatness."

Ditiro Seerane backs Maswanganyi:

"Tito will make his own legacy in a way he can; he's not at Bafana to emulate Zwane but to make his own contribution."

Mulalo Khotsi A Dziphathutshedzo says Zwane is a special player:

"Most players can fill Zwane's position, but his quality might be hard to find."

Young players are welcomed into the Bafana Bafana squad

As Briefly News reported, Teboho Mokoena said it is important to welcome young players into the Bafana Bafana squad.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star described Bafana as a family and welcomed Relebohile Mofokeng, Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis and Patrick Maswanganyi.

