Influential Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane has been ruled out for the rest of the year after picking up an Achilles tendon injury while on international duty

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqitihi said the 35-year-old has had surgery and could be out for between four to six months

Local football fans said on social media that Sundowns would struggle without Zwane, while many wished the player a speedy recovery

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi suffered a major blow after midfielder Themba Zwane was ruled out for the rest of the year.

The 35-year-old Sundowns star suffered an Achilles tendon injury while on Bafana Bafana duty and has been ruled out for up to six months.

Themba Zwane had surgery after his Achilles tendon injury. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Zwane's injury happened during Bafana's 1-1 draw against Congo on Tuesday, 15 October 2024, when he went down unchallenged in the first half.

Themba Zwane will be missed at Mamelodi Sundowns

Mngqithi speaks about Zwane's injury in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Mngqithi said Zwane had surgery on his injury, while the coach will determine if Bafana duo Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau will start at Masandawana.

Mngqithi said:

"Clinically, they said it's a grade three [Achilles tear], and he had surgery on Thursday. The possibilities is [are] between four to six months."

Fans say Sundowns will struggle

Local football fans wished Zwane a speedy recovery on social media and said the PSL champions would struggle without the influential player.

Peace Kagiso Peace admires Zwane:

"That's very sad. I really enjoy watching him play; he's so good, and he makes playing football look easy."

Ntokozo Ngema says Sundowns will struggle:

"Sundowns are gonna be beaten; without him, they are very average."

Mehluli Sibanda hopes for the best:

"Speedy recovery, Shika."

Abongile Bongz Mxhosa Mdambisa fears for the worst:

"Which means Sundowns is injured."

Jonathan Makhuvele says Sundowns has cover:

"At least Neo Maema will play; Mabena will also get a chance."

Ronwen Williams scoops top local prize

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams won the 2024 SAFJA Footballer of the Season Award.

The Bafana Bafana skipper beat three Sundowns teammates and Orlando Pirates star Patrick Masawanganyi for the prize.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News