Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams won the South African Football Journalists' Association (SAFJA) award for Footballer of the Season

The Bafana Bafana skipper beat Mamelodi Sundowns teammates and Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi for the award

Local football fans praised the shot-stopper on social media, calling him the best goalkeeper in South Africa's history

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams added the SAFJA Footballer of the Season to his personal trophy cabinet on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star beat club teammates and Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi for the award.

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams is the 2024 SAFJA Footballer of the Season. Image: Jean Catuffe and Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Williams has enjoyed a successful season after winning the best PSL Player Award and being nominated for the Lev Yashin Award, given to the world's best goalkeeper.

Ronwen Williams keeps winning

Williams won the SAFJA award, according to the tweet below:

Bafana goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson has backed Williams to win the international award at the Ballon d'Or Awards ceremony on Monday, 28 October 2024.

By winning the SAFJA award, Williams kept the prize at Masandawana after midfielder Themba Zwane scooped the title last season.

Fans praised Williams

Local football fans praised WIlliams on social media, calling the 32-year-old the best Mzansi shot-stopper of all time.

Mohamed Elsaeed Abd-Elhafez is a fan:

"The best!"

Storo Mevamhlophe Schongoma said Williams is proving doubters wrong:

"When he joined Sundowns, the choir sang career over for him."

No Lo is not surprised:

"Without a doubt."

Muziwehlanhla Mvubu Lova admires Williams:

“Much love for this guy. Humble one!”

Clement Mafifi backs Williams for more success:

"No one saved a lot of penalties like you in one season. I give it to you. You are the best I have ever seen in the post. Congratulations, Yashin Trophy will follow."

Redsea Bongumenzi rates Williams highly:

"The best goalkeeper in our lifetime."

Khutisi Mohale wished the player well:

"Congratulations."

Phata W Thema says Williams deserves it:

"Well deserved."

Miss Tee is proud of Williams:

"Congratulations to our Ronz."

Sabelo Hopewell Khowa has high praise for the shot-stopper:

“The goat yaseMzansi.”

