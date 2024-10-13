Reason Williams Stands a Chance of Winning Yashin Trophy at Ballon d’Or Awards

Ronwen Williams could me making history by being the first African to win the Yashin Trophy this year after being shortlisted for the award

The South African international was one of the ten nominated goalkeepers who are eligible to win the prestigious award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

The Bafana Bafana goalkeper was named the best shot-stopper at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has been told why he stands a good chance of winning the Yashin Trophy ahead of other nominees at the 2024 Ballon d'Or awards.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star was one of the ten goalkeepers to be shortlisted for the best goalkeeper award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony this year.

The South African international made history by becoming the first goalkeeper to play his club football in Africa and be nominated for the award.

Ronwen Williams receives the Golden Glove award from President of FIFA Gianni Infantino during prize giving ceremony at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Photo: Daniel Beloumou Olomo.

Why Williams stands a good chance of winning Yashin Trophy

In an interview with KickOff, as per Afri-foot, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson explained why Williams has a very good chance of winning the Yashin Trophy this year.

The Bafana Bafana star was nominated alongside Unai Simon, Mike Maignan, Yann Sommer, Andriy Lunin, Emiliano Martinez, Diogo Costa, Giorgi Mamarsdashvili, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Gregor Kobel.

"Firstly, I don't think people realise how huge it is to be nominated for a Ballon d'Or award," the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach said.

"Ronwen has been nominated, with the opportunity to be the number one goalkeeper in the world."

Johnson believes Williams' performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast has given him an edge in winning the prestigious award.

"After Ronwen's heroics at the AFCON tournament in January this year, he deserves to be there and has a very good chance of winning the prestigious Yashin trophy.

