New AmaZulu FC co-coach Arthur Zwane said he admires the passion of Natal fans and hopes to bring joy to the fans

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach joined Usuthu alongside Vusumuzi Vilakazi, and their first match will be against Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout Cup on Friday, 18 October 2024

Local football fans backed Zwane to be a success at AmaZulu on social media, saying the coach has a chance to succeed in Natal

Arthur Zwane, the new co-coach at AmaZulu FC, wants to please the passionate KwaZulu-Natal fans ahead of their Carling Knockout Cup match against Stellenbosch FC on Friday, 18 October 2024.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach said AmaZulu deserves to be in a better position following three consecutive losses that left them at the bottom of the PSL log.

Zwane and the former Richards Bay FC tactician became the co-coaches of AmaZulu after the PSL side fired Spaniard Pablo Franco Martin.

Arthur Zwane admires Natal fans

Zwane speaks about the AmaZulu job in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Zwane said he and Vilakazi have an equal role at the club, while playmaker Rowen Human said players will support the new coaches.

Zwane said:

"This is one province that I believe got so much [talent]; they've got a lot to offer, but maybe a few things that you are not doing right, I don't know why. I know there are a lot of people who have invested a lot in the game; a lot of people in KZN love football so much."

Fans back Zwane

Local football fans said on social media that Zwane has a chance to revive his career at AmaZulu after his criticised tenure at Chiefs.

Owen Mahlo says Zwane is safer at AmaZulu:

"You're safe now at AmaZulu."

Zeb Jangili backs Zwane:

"Life goes on. Establish your football brand at AmaZulu."

James Lekhooana suggested another role for Zwane:

"Maybe he can identify talent over the streets of KZN, not coaching."

Moosa Mmusi is pessimistic:

"They will never win a trophy."

Lerato Cristiano Molupane is a fan of Zwane:

"Zwane is a good coach, but the problem is that the Chiefs' management has no respect for South African coaches."

