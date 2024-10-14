Midfielder Rowen Human said AmaZulu FC players are committed to proving themselves under co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi

The new coaches were brought in after Usuthu suffered three consecutive defeats under previous coach Pablo Franco Martin

Local football fans wished AmaZulu good luck on social media, while some said they expected Martin to be sacked

Rowen Human said he and his AmaZulu FC teammates must take responsibility for their performances this season and support the club's new co-coaches.

The Natal side brought in Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi for the dual coaching role to replace Spanish tactician Pablo Franco Martin after three consecutive losses in the PSL.

Co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Arthur Zwane have the support of AmaZulu FC players. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

Source: Twitter

Following the losses, Usuthu finds themselves at the bottom of the PSL table and will hope the can turn their fortunes around.

Rowen Human makes a promise

Human speaks about AmaZulu's fortunes in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Human said the players needed to control their fate and that it was hard to see coach Martin leave the club.

Human said:

"It's very tough; the coach had a plan and a way of doing things after spending a season with him. The main thing for us as players now is to be together and understand one another. It's really important to take responsibility with the new coach coming in. We need to help the new technical team."

Fans predict the worst for AmaZulu

Local footballers on social media expressed their pessimism about AmaZulu's future this season, while others felt the club could thrive with co-coaches.

Philani Gebzin Zulu predicted Martin's departure:

"I knew that he would not last five games."

Thembinkosi Dayile hopes for the best:

"Good luck, guys. Both have experience coaching in PSL."

JOscar Marshall is pessimistic:

"This co-coaches doesn't work."

Emmanuel Owen Ndlovu predicts another sacking:

"They must also be ready to take responsibility for Zwane's upcoming departure."

Johannes Ngqulungablamed the players:

"The true problem was the players, not a coach."

Source: Briefly News