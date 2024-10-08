Defending champions Stellenbosch FC will face AmaZulu in the opening round of the 2024 Carling Knockout Trophy

In the headline fixture, Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United will start the tournament on Saturday, 19 October 2024

Local fans picked their favourites on social media, while others pointed out that Orlando Pirates got the most favourable draw

Local football fans are excited ahead of the Carling Knockout Trophy after the last 16 draw was made on Tuesday, 8 October 2024.

The tournament, which consists of all the teams in the PSL, kicks off on Saturday, 19 October 2024, with Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport playing in the first match.

Defending champions Stellenbosch FC will face AmaZulu FC, which is currently without a coach after the release of Spanish coach Pablo Franco Martin.

PSL clubs find out their knockout opponents

The title will be more silverware for teams to aim for, while Orlando Pirates could achieve a double after their MTN8 success.

After the draw, Pirates walked away with seemingly the most favourable result after drawing a home match against Magesi FC.

Fans back their teams

Local football fans made their predictions on social media while they felt for Magesi after they were drawn against Pirates.

Mbali Khambule is a happy Bucs fan:

"Happy people. I'm thrilled with the draw as an Orlando Pirates fan."

Donald Märädönä Jakkals made a prediction:

"Quarterfinals: Chiefs, Stellies, Gallants, CT City, Sekhukhune, Chippa, Bucs and Sundowns."

C'yah Mokoena predicted the final:

"Final: Orlando Pirates vs Sundowns."

Melusi Siyabonga Kubheka noticed something:

"Pirates is one lucky team, yerrrrrr."

David Scott said Magesi are doomed:

"Magesi is cooked."

Tsomakae Dire is not a fan of the tournament:

"This plastic cup is a waste of time."

Csa Csa backs his teams:

"Pirates and Stellies are going to the finals."

Siphelo Buyani Max Ndamase picked his winners:

"I see the home teams winning the first round."

Bonnie backs Arrows:

"Arrows, do us proud boys, you've done it before."

Kuhle Vezi KanoNene wants an early exit for Chiefs:

"Gavin Hunt and his troops should do the right thing."

Kaizer Chiefs keep an eye on star player

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs hopes to have Gaston Sirno ready for the Carling Knockout Trophy opener on Saturday, 19 October 2024.

The Uruguayan has made an excellent start to life at Naturena but has been sidelined through an abductor injury.

