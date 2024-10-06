Abongile Tom took centre stage of the match between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch in the MTN8 final

The South African referee's decision late in the game has been questioned by fans and the Stellies head coach Steve Barker

Fans of both finalists and neutrals have rated the performance of the match official during the game

The match between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch ended with a controversial goal that led to Stellies losing 3-1 against the Buccaneers despite scoring the first goal.

Maroons head coach Steve Barker claimed centre referee Abongile Tom made three mistakes on the Bucs' second goal, which was scored by Tshegofatso Mabasa.

The Pirates striker scored in added time, which eventually led to the Stellies pushing for an equaliser. However, they were punished by Relebohile Mofokeng's goal, which put the tie beyond a comeback.

Fans rate Abongile Tom's performance during MTN8 final

The controversial moment in the game played a huge role in how fans rated Tom's performance on social media.

The South African referee is a FIFA official, and many expected him to do better, while some felt he performed well.

Netizens react to Tom's officiating in Pirates vs Stellenbosch

BBK29_ said:

"8/10 He only made 1 mistake to allow quick free kick to be taken at a wrong place. Haters must just focus on first qualifying for finals before they can talk about finals."

Thekeycritic implied:

"He should never referee again."

SikhoMagadla responded:

"We need post match interviews with referees so they can account for their decisions."

Slowboys10 reacted:

"Orlando Pirates won the MTN8 final for the 3rd time in a row. History made, which is worth celebrating. Let Safa deal with the question of officiating. Wena as media what is your view?"

ImMESHB commented:

"My team benefited. That’s all i can say. Hardluck to Tom maybe the match was too big for him."

givenkokela shared:

"He decided the game outcome with one decision, irreparable damage to the game, bad publicity for our game. To all those that only care about winning, congratulations. I love soccer too much to celebrate mediocrity. Tom must be Bared from refereeing our games."

SiyabongaN30631 wrote:

"Embarrassing. For a game of this magnitude to be decided by the ref💔. A beautiful game of football displayed.. Not just from any ref but from Tom who has always been the center of attention when involved in Pirates games. I also feel the assistant refs don't do their job well."

