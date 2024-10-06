Former Kaizer Chiefs Star Explains How Referee Robbed Stellenbosch in MTN8 Final
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye has explained how the match official robbed Stellenbosch FC against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The Buccaneers came from a goal down to win 3-1, courtesy of goals from second-half substitutes Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng in the match's closing stages.
Mabasa's goal for the Pirates caused much debate, with Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker sharing his sentiments about the ref's decision to award the goal.
Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star reacts to Pirates' win over Stellies
Kanye, while speaking on iDiskiTV, per the South African, claimed Abongile Tom robbed Stellenbosch during the game, and it was an error for him to let the Bucs' second goal stand.
"The referee made a blunder with the second goal," Khanye said.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"The Stellies players were caught off-guard. They were hoping that the ball would start where the foul was, which would give them time to regroup, but Mofokeng was smart to react quicker. However, he started the ball a few metres from where the foul initially happened."
iDiski TV's Nkululeko Nkewu also criticised the centre referee for his decision to award Pirates' second goal.
"That's Orlando Pirates winning 3-1 courtesy of Abongile Tom, with a fabulous through ball that was on him."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.