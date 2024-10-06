Stellenbosch Coach Opens Up on Who’s to Blame Against Pirates in MTN8 Final

Stellenbosch FC manager Steve Barker has commented on who to blame for his loss to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final

The Maroons failed to claim their first victory in the competition, with the Soweto giants making it three wins in a row

Fans shared their thoughts on the South African mentor's submission on who cost his team the victory in the final

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker has opened up on who to blame for his team's loss to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mobhida Stadium over the weekend.

The South African tactician had his team go in front very early in the game, but goals from Monnapule Saleng, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng put an end to the Stellies dream of winning the competition for the first time in their history.

Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker comments on his the Stellies' loss to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Photo: @StellenboschFC.

Barker blames referee for Stellies loss to Pirates

In an interview after the game, as per FARPost, Barker congratulated Orlando Pirates for winning in the final but blamed the referee Abongile Tom for his team's loss.

The Mzansi manager believes the Soweto giants benefited from the referee's blunder, especially from their second goal.

"I want to say congratulations to Pirates; they are not to blame," he said.

"They benefitted, but it's not them that made it happen, it's the referee…But they must know we're knocking; we won't stop harassing."

Fans react as Barker heaps blame on ref

bmofokeng6 said:

"What was his game plan, to push the game to penalties? Because I didn't see them playing."

gmashala wrote:

"Good response from the coach...and indeed they are knocking and it will happen soon. 👌🏿"

YavelaMadikx reacted:

"100%. Instead of holding match officials accountable we accuse club officials of some pretty treacherous things. Happened last week as well. By this logic everyone bribes refs because every match we are complaining."

Yandi_Sir_That commented:

"It's Definitely them (Pirates) They're behind all this, this is not luck."

Mr_Khewu shared:

"Stellenbosch also benefited from their goal. Why is no one making a fuss about that. Let it rest."

