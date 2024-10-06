Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker has reacted to his team's unfortunate loss to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final

The Stellies manager claimed the centre referee made some mistakes in the game that led to his team's defeat

The South African tactician mentioned the three errors the match official made that cost them the title against the Bucs

Stellenbosch FC manager Steve Barker has disclosed the three errors the match officials made during their 3-1 loss to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final over the weekend.

Lehlohonolo Mojelo scored a superb goal in the opening 12 minutes to give the Stellies the lead, but goals from Monnapule Saleng, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng gave the Buccaneers the deserved win at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Sea Robbers' last two goals were scored in the closing stages, with the game edging towards extra-time.

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker discloses three errrors Abongile Tom made during their clash with Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final. Photo: Marcelo Endelli.

Source: Getty Images

Three errors ref made during Pirates vs Stellenbosch

According to Soccer Laduma, Barker, in an interview after the match, claimed that the referee made three big errors in the Pirates' second goal, which was scored by Mabasa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The South African tactician is sad that the solid performance from both teams in the final was marred by the referee's decision late in the game.

"Unfortunately, on Monday night, when it should be about the match and how the match was played, and good tactics of each team, the competitors of each team, it's going to be about a refereeing decision," he said.

"He's made three errors in one decision; firstly, it's not a free-kick; secondly, the referee was talking to the players; thirdly, the free-kick was taken from the wrong spot.

"There is nothing else to say; there's nothing more."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News