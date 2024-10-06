How Much Orlando Pirates Got After Defeating Stellenbosch to Win MTN8 Title

Orlando Pirates have been crowned champions of the 2024 MTN8 after defeating Stellenbosch FC in the final this weekend

The Soweto giants came from a goal down to win in the final, thus setting a new record in the competition's history

Jose Riveiro's side were ably rewarded with huge cash prize by Premier Soccer League for winning the MTN8 title

Orlando Pirates have added more titles to their trophy cabinet after they defeated Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final this weekend.

The Buccaneers were clear favourites before the game, but they had to come back from a goal down to defeat the Stellies 3-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The win makes it three times in a row the Sea Robbers have won the competition, making them the first team to achieve such a feat.

Orlando Pirates lift the 2024 MTN8 cup after beating Stellenbosch FC in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Photo: @orlandopirates.

How much Pirates got as winners of 2024 MTN8 title

Orlando Pirates didn't only go back to Soweto with the MTN8 title, but they were also rewarded with a cash prize for their victorious outing.

According to the South African, the Buccaneers were paid R10 million as the prize money for being the winners.

The amount is different from last year when they also won it. They were paid R8 million last campaign, which means they made more profit this year.

Stellenbosch FC will also be rewarded with a cash prize of R1 million in prize money for finishing as the runner-up.

Teams like Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United, Sekhukhune United, Cape Town City, TS Galaxy, and Polokwane City will all be rewarded with a participation fee of R1 million alongside the two finalists.

The cash reward will come in handy for the Bucs as it will help fund some aspects of the club. They recently qualified for the CAF Champions League and would be rewarded for that, too.

PSL announce huge increase in MTN8 prize money

Briefly News also reported that PSL announced a massive increase in prize money and participation fees for this season's MTN8 tournament.

PSL Head of Brand Marketing, Media & Sponsorship, Nonhlanhla Nkosi confirmed the increase during the tournament's launch.

