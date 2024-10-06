Orlando Pirates set a new record in the MTN8 after beating Stellenbosch FC in the competition's final on Saturday evening

The Buccaneers came back from a goal down against the Maroons to extend their dominance in the tournament

A sports analyst has shared his thoughts on the Sea Robbers victory in the competition and he's hoping to see the same in the league

Orlando Pirates continued their dominance in domestic cup games in the South Africa on Saturday evening, defeating Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Stellies took the lead through a world-class strike from Lehlohonolo Mojela, with Monnapule Saleng levelling things up before the break.

Second-half substitutes Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng scored late goals to give the Buccaneers a deserved win over the Maroons.

Orlando Pirates lift the MTN8 trophy after defeating Stellenbosch FC in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Why Pirates are the best team in the PSL

Sports analyst Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, discussed his view on the MTN8 final.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He believes Orlando Pirates have been the best team in the South African league for the past two seasons but need to replicate their cup form in the PSL.

The Soweto Giants became the first team in the history of the MTN8 to win the competition three times in a row.

"Orlando Pirates have been the best team in the Premier Soccer League for two seasons now, but I don't understand why they don't put in the work in the league," he said.

"If you watch the game closely yesterday, you will see that they missed Olisa Ndah's leadership at the back, but they quickly adjusted after they conceded that sumptuous goal from that Stellenbosch forward.

"If Pirates can replicate their form in cup competitions in the league, then Sundowns dominance would've ended since last season."

The sports analyst also believes Pirates and their city rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, have what it takes to win the league this campaign.

"I mentioned Orlando Pirates as one of the contenders; Kaizer Chiefs is another team that can end Sundowns' reign," he added.

"Most of these top sides don't have the consistency that Sundowns have in the league, and that's why the Brazilians have been dominating in the league and not in cup games.

"I am looking forward to Pirates winning the league this season. With their big squad and experienced coach, it is achievable."

Sundowns don't deserve the win over Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News earlier reported that Anuma claimed Mamelodi Sundowns don't deserve the win against Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League.

Masandawana secured all three points after defeating Amakhosi 2-1 in their third fixture in the Betway Premiership this season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News