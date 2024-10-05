Pirates vs Stellenbosch: Preview, H2H, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch MTN8 Final

Orlando Pirates will gun for their third MTN8 title in a row when they battle Stellenbosch in the final on Saturday evening

The Buccaneers are favourites to win the match, but the Maroons recent performance against them proved otherwise

all you need to know about the top-notch final between the Soweto giants and the Stellies

Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC are set to battle in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium as the former seeks to make history in the competition.

The Soweto giants are one of the best teams in the Premier Soccer League and have been showcasing that since the arrival of Spanish coach Jose Riveiro. They've dominated the cup competitions for the past two seasons and could continue this campaign.

The Maroons will try to stop the Buccaneers from setting a new record in the competition's history later today.

Orlando Pirates players training ahead of their clash against Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Pirates vs Stellenbosch: All you need to know

Match Preview

Pirates are favourites to win the final after winning the last two editions. They are out to claim the title for the third year, a feat no other club has achieved in the tournament's history.

The Bucs have been in good form since the start of the season and are currently unbeaten in their last ten matches, winning eight and playing out a draw twice.

Stellenbosch, on the other hand, has the chance to claim their first MTN8 title against the Soweto-based club after ousting one of the tournament's favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, in the semi-finals.

The Stellies are known to be a tough team to beat, and Steve Barker's men are expected to give the Pirates a hard time in the final.

Team news and Possible lineups

Orlando Pirates have one of the best squads in the PSL but might miss some of the top players in the final. Monnapule Saleng and Olisa Ndah are major doubts for the match as they both missed the Bucs' 1-0 win over Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership last weekend.

The Pirates duo got injured in their 3-0 win over Polokwane City but might sit out in the final to avoid complications.

Stellenbosch has no injury complaints and would welcome back their goalkeeper Sage Stephens, who missed the Stellies' draw against Polokwane, to avoid being suspended for the final if he gets booked.

Orlando Pirates possible lineup: Sipho Chaine, Innocent Maela, Thabiso Sesane, Thabiso Monyane, Deon Hotto, Thalente Mbatha, Makhehlene Makhaula, Relebohile Mofokeng, Gilberto, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshegofatso Mabasa

Stellenbosch possible lineup: Sage Stephens, Ismael Olivier Toure, Athenkosi Mcaba, Thabo Moloisane, Fawaaz Basadien, Jayden Adams, Sihle Nduli, Devin Titus, Sanele Barns, Ashley Cupido, Andre de Jong

Head-to-head

The Stellies have been a difficult team to crack down by the Sea Robbers recently, with their last three games ending with two wins for the Maroons and one for the Bucs.

The last match between both sides ended in a 3-2 victory for Stellenbosch, which shows that Pirates would have to dig deep to win against Barker's men.

Time and where to watch

The final is scheduled for 18:00 on Saturday, October 5, 2024, and will be broadcast live on SuperSport Channel 209.

Khanye is pessimistic about Orlando Pirates

