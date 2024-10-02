Mosimane, 2 Other Coaches AmaZulu Can Appoint As Pablo Martin’s Replacement

AmaZulu FC have confirmed relieving Pablo Franco Martin of his duties as the club's head coach after poor start in the Betway Premiership

The Durban-based side are without a point in their first three games in the Premier Soccer League this season

Briefly News lists three top managers who are capable of replacing the Spanish tactician at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

AmaZulu FC have confirmed that they have parted ways with Pablo Franco Martin after their poor start to the season in the Betway Premiership.

The Premier Soccer League side started the season badly as they lost all their first three games in the South African top-flight league, with their last loss being against newly promoted side Marumo Gallants the previous weekend.

Briefly News has outlined three coaches that can replace the Spanish manager at the Durban-based club before their next game against Orlando Pirates.

Three coaches who can replace Martin at AmaZulu

1. Pitso Mosimane

The South African tactician is currently without a coaching job after parting ways with Saudi Pro League side Abha Club at the end of last season.

The 60-year-old was previously linked with Kaizer Chiefs, but the Glamour Boys opted for Nasreddine Nabi, which means he's available to take up the vacant coaching role at AmaZulu FC.

Mosimane is not new to the PSL; he has won the league several times and the CAF Champions League three times.

2. Benni McCarthy

McCarthy presently has no managerial role after English Premier League giants Manchester United refused to renew his contract at the end of the season.

The Bafana Bafana legend had a good stint with Usuthu between December 2020 and March 2022. He led them to the group stages of the 2021–22 CAF Champions League in their debut season before exiting the competition.

3. Bradley Neil Carnell

Carnell is another South African coach who has worked as a first-team coach outside the country. The 47-year-old gaffer coached St. Louis City for two seasons and has been without a job since July.

Coming to the PSL will be a new challenge for the former Kaizer Chiefs star as a coach, but he's familiar with the league as a player.

