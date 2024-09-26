Nabi Calls for Calm After Kaizer Chiefs' Impressive Performance Against AmaZulu

Nasreddine Nabi has reacted to Kaizer Chiefs' performance in their Betway Premiership clash against AmaZulu FC on Wednesday evening

The Tunisian tactician has shown positive signs after winning all his matches in the Premier Soccer League this season

The former Young Africans manager wants the fans and the media to be relaxed as he believes his team are not there yet

Kaizer Chiefs boss Nasreddine Nabi has called for calm after his team's impressive performance against AmaZulu FC on Wednesday evening.

The Glamour Boys scored three quick goals in the first half through Ranga Chivaviro, Gaston Sirino, and Inacio Miguel, earning a deserved 3-1 win over the home side at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Tunisian tactician has started his reign at the club with back-to-back wins in the Premier Soccer League, and they are fourth on the log.

Nasreddine Nabi reacts to Kaizer Chiefs performance against AmaZulu FC in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday, September 25. 2025. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Nabi calls for calmness after Chiefs' win

In an interview with SuperSport TV after the game, as per iDiskiTimes, Nabi claimed his team are still not there yet and has called for calm as they continue to build momentum into the new season.

"We are still learning and building our bases," the former AS FAR Rabat mentor said after the match ended.

"We have a lot of things to work on and features to build. It is still only the second match and our construction phase.

"We need some more time because it's still the second match only."

The Kaizer Chiefs manager also showered praises on AmaZulu coach Franco Martin as his team are yet to get a win this season.

"The first thing is we must pay tribute to AmaZulu and the coach," he added.

"The first half was excellent, but in the second half they scored a goal very quickly, and it was tough to maintain the score positively.

"We still have a lot of things to build this is still a very positive result for us."

Chiefs legend backs Amakhosi to put smiles on fans faces

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi said Amakhosi can put smiles on their fans' faces this season.

The former goalkeeper said Chiefs can please fans this season by beating close rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

