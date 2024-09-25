Kaizer Chiefs won their second consecutive match under new coach Nasreddine Nabi after beating AmaZulu FC 3-1 on Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Angolan defender Inacio Miguel pulled off a solid display at the back for Amakhosi and also got on the scoring sheet, while fellow new signing Gaston Sirino also impressed

Chiefs fans celebrated the victory on social media, saying they were impressed by the team's start to the new season

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs produced a thrilling first-half performance to beat AmaZulu FC 3-1 on Wednesday, 25 September 2024.

First-half goals from Ranga Chivaviro, Gaston Sirino and Inacio Miguel left Chiefs fans dancing in the stands while AmaZulu supporters were left stunned.

New Kaizer Chiefs star Inacio Miguekl scored in Nasreddine Nabi's second match in charge. Image: kaizerchiefs.

Source: Twitter

Chiefs started the match on the front foot and went ahead in the 12th minute after Chivaviro converted a rebound from Usuthu shot-stopper Olwethu Mzimela.

Less than two minutes later, Amakhosi supporters were again on their feet after Gaston Sirino capped off a strong run with a curling finish from outside the box.

Sirino pulled Chiefs' strings

Chiefs celebrated their victory on via Twitter(X):

Sirino once again impressed in a Chiefs jersey and added an assist to his name in the 23rd minute after new signing Inacio Miguel rose highest to score from an out-swinging corner.

With such a dominant lead at half-time, fans would have expected Chiefs to run riot, but AmaZulu started the second half better and pulled a goal back in the 47th minute.

Usuthu striker Etiosa Ighodaro scored for AmaZulu, but it was the side's only shot on target throughout the match.

AmaZulu has questions to answer

While Chiefs will be happy with the three points, AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin, who promised a strong start, must assess his squad after they were second best to Chiefs.

Questionable defensive decisions led to Chief's goals, while Miguel produced an impressive display at the back for Amakhosi.

Fans were impressed by Chiefs

Local football fans celebrated Chiefs' victory on social media, with many saying they were impressed by new coach Nabi.

Unexpressed0 was surprised:

"Which Kaizer Chiefs is this?"

XekiHlongwane is impressed:

"KC is cooking."

Thapelo0607 praised Miguel:

"Miguel, my captain."

Sharon_R_Nyika is a confident fan:

"GIVE US REAL MADRID COMBINED WITH MAN CITY."

uNkuluPapi is a happy fan:

"Things we love to see."

Amakhosi legend backs Kaizer Chiefs to earn special victories

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi said Amakhosi can put smiles on their fans' faces this season.

The former goalkeeper said Chiefs can please fans this season by beating close rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Briefly News