Ahead of his second season as coach of AmaZulu FC, Pablo Franco Martin wants a perfect start from his side

The Spanish coach said Usuthu could benefit from having a longer pre-season to prepare for the new campaign as they aim to match their high ambitions next season

Local football fans expressed doubt on social media as they felt the Spaniard would not be in charge of AmaZulu for long

Coach Franco Pablo Martin said, Kwa-Zulu Natal side AmaZulu FC are aiming for a perfect start to the 2024/2025 PSL season.

Last season, Usuthu finished eleventh, and Spaniard Martin believes a solid start will help them improve their position.

Coach Pablo Franco Martin said AmaZulu can have a perfect start to the new PSL season. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

Source: Twitter

Ahead of his second season in charge of AmaZulu, Martin said his side can surprise local fans as he backs his side to improve their performances from last season vastly.

Pablo Franco Martin wants a perfect start

Martin speaks about AmaZulu in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Martin said Usuthu could benefit from having a longer pre-season, while club boss Sandile Zungu backed the club for PSL success.

Martin said:

"The team, the way we are training, and the way the guys are pushing every single day is making us stronger, individually and collectively, and, indeed, we are also building from what we already got last season. So, the idea now is to try to collect points from the very beginning, so we will play offensively and try to go for victories from day one to achieve great things this season."

Fans raise doubts over Martin's future

Local football fans doubted Martin's ambitions on social media as they believe the Spaniard might be fired by AmaZulu this season.

Makoena Sekwakwa Stopas says Martin must be realistic:

"He must relax. Even Chelsea doesn't aim high in EPL."

Phiwe Khoza is doubtful:

"They always aim high and end low."

Leon Leo is hopeful:

"Hopefully so."

Mpho Gerald Malele is pessimistic:

"Will be sacked soon."

Kei Kei ZN will be watching:

"We will see."

