Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly offered defensive midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa to rival PSL clubs

The 29-year-old has seemingly dropped down the pecking order at Amakhosi after failing to impress new coach Nasreddine Nabi

Local football fans said on social media that they felt sorry for the midfielder, while they questioned if Chiefs are to blame for his drop in form

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly looking to offload midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa before the end of the season, but they have faced rejections from PSL clubs.

Mthethwa's former club, Stellenbosch FC, declined a loan deal for the Amakhosi player, while AmaZulu and Chippa United reportedly showed an interest.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have offered a player to PSL rivals.

Source: Twitter

Despite not taking charge of his first professional match at Chiefs, new coach Nasreddine Nabi has not been impressed with Mthethwa, while the club signed Njabulo Blom ahead of the new season.

Sibongiseni Mthethwa is unwanted at Kaizer Chiefs

Mthethwa has been offered to PSL clubs, according to the tweet below:

According to an iDiski Times source, Chiefs have offered Mthethwa to multiple clubs, and Nabi has preferred the likes of criticised midfielder Samkelo Zwane to play in Chiefs' engine room.

The source said:

"Mthethwa has been offered to his former side, Stellies, on a season-long loan, which was rejected. Amakhosi also held talks with AmaZulu FC over a potential swap deal but both parties could not reach an agreement."

Fans blame Chiefs for Mthethwa's drop in form

Local football fans questioned Mthethwa's drop in form on social media, saying the midfielder had a promising career that the Soweto giants could have curtailed.

Mhlengi Josta Madlala is sad:

"He stagnated instantly at Kaizer Chiefs; it is sad to witness this stagnation. A year ago, he was the most talked about defensive midfielder in the country. Now, it is a different story altogether. Sad hey!"

Pròf Blakkie Swart rates Mthethwa:

"He's a good player, but I can't question the coach's preference."

Nilma CPT is surprised:

"He was very promising at Stellies."

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya asked a question:

"Is there something wrong with the players who join Chiefs, or something wrong with Chiefs?"

Motshedi Joel Tsheola blamed Chiefs:

"Stellies brought the best out of him, but when he joined Chiefs, it all went south, and he just wasn't the same player. The coaching staff failed to bring the best out of him."

