Midfielder Samkelo Zwane has been told by Kaizer Chiefs legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane to improve ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

The 22-year-old is admired at Chiefs, yet Letsholonyane said the player needs to earn his place in the side.

Last season, Zwane had limited playing time under interim coach Cavin Johnson, but with Nasreddine Nabi at the helm, the talented player has a second chance to impress.

Samkelo Zwane needs to improve, said Reneilwe Letsholonyane

Letsholonyane speaks about Zwane in the tweet below:

According to The Citizen, Letsholonyane, who had a stint coaching the SA u20 side, said he wants to see more from Zwane.

Letsholonyane said:

"He still has a lot of areas for me that he needs to improve to be consistent at that (PSL) level. He needs to do more to stay there; he is still a player happy to play ten or 15 minutes and then come on as a sub. With his talent, he needs to play in the starting 11 and make a difference.

Fans want more from Zwane

Local football fans took to social media, saying that while Zwane is talented, the player needs to start proving himself at Naturena.

Phakamani Mangena said Chiefs players must step up:

"All those players at Chiefs must up their game now. We won't babysit them anymore."

Msizos Duduzani is not a fan of Zwane:

"He is lazy. They should loan him out; he is not adding value to the team."

Paulanski Da Silva made a suggestion:

"Play him as a number six, and you will unleash the beast in him!"

Tikoe Maluke hopes for the best:

"Let's give our coach a chance and work with his team; he is the one to decide who to play. Hopefully, players like Zwane will improve under Nabi."

Jabu Thami suggested areas that need improvement:

"He is not aware of his surroundings. He forgets to check who is behind him and must work on his sharpness."

