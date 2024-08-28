Relegated side Cape Town Spurs could have opened the door for star player Asanele Velebayi to leave the club

The 21-year-old winger has attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs, who have failed to meet the Cape Town club's valuation for the player

Local football fans pleaded on social media for the Chiefs to pay the price for Velebayi, while some said there are other targets to pursue

There might be light at the end of the tunnel for Kaizer Chiefs after Cape Town Spurs assistant coach Vasili Manousakis said the club might be open to selling Asanele Velebayi.

Velebayi has been a target for Chiefs, but the Cape Town club are adamant that the player will only leave for the right price.

Kaizer Chiefs might finally land a target from Cape Town Spurs.

Source: Twitter

Spurs boss Alexi Efstathiou previously said the club will only listen to the right offer, and Manousakis has admitted that money will determine Velebayi's future.

Cape Town Spurs want the right price for their diamond

Spurs speak about Velebayi in the tweet below:

According to The Citizen, Manousakis said the club would demand a high price, just like they did for Rushwin Dortley's move to Amakhosi.

Manousakis said:

"If somebody is willing to pay the price for the diamond, they (Spurs management) said that everything is for sale. We want the best for the club, and we also want the best for the player, so let's see. It's a possibility, and we must be realistic, so I can't say that no one is going anywhere."

Fans want Chiefs to pay

Local football fans said on social media that Chiefs should break the bank to secure Velebayi's signature, while others said they should pursue other targets.

Tso Cele wants Velebayi:

“We need Velebayi.”

Moagi Pitse made a demand:

"Pay the price."

Sinesipho Shane Balintulo wants another target:

"Not needed! Chiefs should be chasing Appolis, not this kid."

Fani Abel asked a question:

"What if this boy doesn't make it at Chiefs after all the fight?"

Luyolo Mdlane Mva want Spurs to stand firm:

"Keep your diamond, Mr Efstathiou. Chiefs are not serious about paying what you want."

Stellenbosch FC wins race for Cape Town Spurs star

As Briefly News reported, Stellenbosch FC has won the race to sign Cape Town Spurs attacker Ashley Cupido.

The 23-year-old will join the Winelands side to replace last season's top scorer, Iqraam Rayners, who signed for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

