Young striker Boitumelo Radiopane has been tipped for a big season for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates

The 21-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan at Cape Town Spurs and will reportedly be given a chance to impress for Pirates in the 2024/2025 season

Local football fans backed the youngster to shine on social media, as they described next season as make-or-break

According to reports, Boitumelo Radiopane will not be loaned out next season and is expected to be given a chance to shine for Orlando Pirates.

The 21-year-old striker scored seven goals during a two-season loan at Cape Town Spurs and will now be part of the Pirates squad this season.

Orlando Pirates have backed young striker Boitumelo Radiopane to be a star in their squad. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Radiopane hopes to have a similar impact as fellow youngster Relebohile Mofokeng, while he might have less competition after overseas clubs showed an interest in Evidence Makgopa.

Boitumelo Radiopane is expected to play for Orlando Pirates

Pirates' plans for Radiopane were revealed in the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Pirates coach José Riveiro will look to use his entire squad in a season that includes a challenging CAF Champions League campaign.

The source said:

"There are no plans to loan him as the team has a busy schedule with all the competitions they are involved in domestically and in the CAF Champions League, and he is a player who is expected to contribute upfront once he is fully fit and ready to compete with the other strikers."

Fans back Radiopane

Local football fans praised Radiopane on social media as they believed the 21-year-old could make an impact next season.

Cale Vanel says Radiopane must step up:

"If he gets lucky not to be loaned out, he must start to deliver; otherwise, Pirates will release him."

Senzo Inno Mgoduka says Pirates has not given the player a chance:

"He shouldn't have been loaned out in the first place; the same approach applied to Rele should've been applied to him."

Tebogo Madia Claude Matshengwane backs Radiopane:

"You will add value to our striking force."

Penane Penane backs the young striker:

"Now is the time to give the young man gametime."

Xinyenyani Eti De Junior backs Radiopane to play:

"The boy will play as we prefer young blood."

Orlando Pirates find out their next CAF Champions League opponent

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates will have a chance for CAF Champions League revenge after being drawn to face Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy.

The Soweto side will face Galaxy in the second preliminary round match and aim to avenge their defeat to the side that ended their campaign early last season.

