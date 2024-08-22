Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa could leave the Soweto club after reported interest from European clubs

The 24-year-old could move to Europe, but Pirates would only consider a substantial bid for the Bafana Bafana forward

Local football fans reacted on social media, saying the striker is one of the best in South Africa and should move overseas to develop his game

Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa has reportedly attracted interest from clubs in Denmark and England.

Despite struggling with injuries last season, Makgopa is a fan favourite at Pirates, and reports suggest the club will want a bid of over R20 million.

Orlando Pirates star Evidence Makgopa is a target for European clubs. Image: Visionhaus and Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The 24-year-old is loved at Pirates and has been touted to form a lethal partnership alongside Monnapule Saleng, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Gilberto and Relebohile Mofokeng next season.

Orlando Pirates could lose Evidence Makgopa

Makgopa has attracted interest from Europe, according to the tweet below:

If Pirates decide to sell the player, they could use the funds to bring in new players alongside new arrivals such as Stellenbosch FC defender Deano van Rooyen.

Fans admire Makgopa

Local football fans praised Makgopa on social media, believing that a move to Europe would help him improve as a player.

Sanele Gumede is a fan of Makgopa:

"At his age, with good coaching, he could become a very good striker."

Phondo Gates wants a move overseas:

"Let the boy go overseas. It will benefit our national team. We have the talent; however, Europe can polish it for us."

Mlungisi Longman Njilo wisjed Makgopa well:

"Good luck, Makgopa; I remember they laughed like this when Ngezana moved abroad."

Mothibeli Tsoake admires Makgopa:

"The player I really like a lot, good luck boi."

Prince Long rates Makgopa highly:

"Best striker. Bafana Bafana’s all-time best striker.”

Sandiso Yisaki predicts Makgopa's path:

"Denmark won't be bad for his career, and then he can proceed to England later."

De Bigmoss says Pirates must sell:

"Let Pirates release him, please."

Songezo Khitshini said a sale is the best option:

"If Pirates is smart, they should take those offers."

Modise Pholoholo is doubtful:

"Wanted in England? This can't be true, anyway; by which club? I doubt it is EPL, but maybe the Championship."

Mokanne Mmt greatly admires the striker:

"He is a perfect striker, not injury prone, team player, excellent ball retention, aerial balls, aggressive against tough and big defenders and a good finisher."

An Orlando Pirates star has been tipped for a move overseas

As Briefly News reported, youth coach Farouk Khan said Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi could play in Europe again.

Before returning to South Africa in 2022, the 26-year-old spent two seasons in Portugal, and Khan felt he had enough to earn an overseas move.

