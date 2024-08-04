Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro was full of praise for man-of-the-match Monnapule Saleng after their 3-1 victory over SuperSport United on Saturday, 3 August 2024

The Spanish coach praised the Mzansi winger after their MTN 8 quarterfinal victory and hopes it will be a good omen for the upcoming season

Local football fans praised Saleng on social media, saying the 26-year-old was missed after his injury-plagued campaign last season

Winger Monnapule Saleng has drawn high praise from Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro after his man-of-the-match performance against SuperSport United.

The defending MTN8 champions advanced to the semi-finals of the current tournament after beating SuperSport 3-1 after extra time on Saturday, 3 August 2024.

Saleng, on the radar of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, put the Pirates in the lead in extra time, while striker Evidence Makgopa secured the victory before the final whistle.

José Riveiro praised Monnapule Saleng

According to FARPost, Riveiro praised his Saleng, who led the comeback after former Pirates star Vincent Pule quickly cancelled Olise Ndah's opener in the 44th minute.

Riveiro said:

"He looked very happy after the match, and I think this will help him. We hope for a good season, as we missed him at some moments last season. So we are all happy to see these types of performances again; it's been a long time since he's been a Man of the Match.

Fans adore Saleng

Local football fans praised Saleng on social media by describing the player as a consistent star for Pirates.

Mashilo Edwin III is a fan of Saleng:

"Saleng has always been great. He needed support when he was down by playing him regularly until he found his form again."

Kwena Johnny Sepheka has doubts about Riveiro:

"This coach doesn't like Saleng. I wonder what he did to him?"

Tshediso Melvn prasied Saleng:

"Bloemhof's finest."

Nhlanhla Qwabe hopes for the best:

"An injury-free Saleng will provide 30 G/A in all competitions."

S'fiso Mbokazi adores Saleng:

“Saleng ke GOAT.”

