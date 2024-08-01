Last season, Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa won the PSL Golden Boot Award, and he will be looking to defend his title ahead of next season

Several stars are in the running for the title of top scorer, and Briefly News has identified a few players to keep an eye on

Runner-up Iqraam Rayners will be among the favourites, while his new strike partner Lehlogonolo Mojela and new PSL arrival Arthur Sales will also be looking to make their mark

Several PSL stars will be gunning for the league’s Golden Boot award ahead of the new top-flight season.

Current holder Tshegofatso Mabasa will be looking to defend the PSL award after his fine form failed to earn him a Bafana Bafana spot.

Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa is a favourtite to defend the PSL Golden Boot. Image: mabasa_09.

Source: Instagram

PSL Golden Boot contenders

Tshegofatso Mabasa

Mabasa won the Golden Boot award last season, according to the tweet below

After scoring 16 goals last season, Mabasa will be looking to continue his fine form in the competition and thank Pirates for his new contract.

Mabasa could be considered the favourite for the award as he will spearhead an attack that includes Patrick Maswanganyi, Gilberto and possibly Relebohile Mofokeng if he stays in Mzansi.

Iqraam Rayners

Last season’s runner-up guided Stellenbosch to an impressive third-place finish in the PSL, while he also equalled a league record by scoring five goals in a single match.

After proving his goalscoring abilities in the last campaign, Rayners will be a man to watch as Stellies could push for the PSL title.

Peter Shalulile

The Namibian found his form during the latter parts of the season as he helped Mamelodi Sundowns set a league points tally.

Shalulile will not only be going for the Golden Boot Award but is also seven goals away from the all-time record of 123 PSL goals.

Arthur Sales

The Brazilian has joined Mamelodi Sundowns, much to the delight of local fans, as they feel the striker could bring major star quality to the PSL.

Sales’ arrival is seen as a sign of intent by the defending champions, who will be looking to defend their title and prove they were right to let go of coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Lehlogonolo Mojela

The highly-rated former TS Galaxy striker chose Stellenbosch FC over Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs because he believes they suit his style of play.

Finishing as the top scorer in the PSL will go a long way toward proving that his decision was correct, and alongside his new strike partner, Rayners, Mojela might thrive in the Winelands.

Khanyisa Mayo

Cape Town City has been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market, bringing in many players, but they have given full support to striker Khanyisa Mayo to lead the line.

The Bafana Bafana star enjoyed a decent campaign last time out, but after City’s squad investment, he might thrive.

Peter Shalulile is seven goals away from a PSL record

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile is just seven goals away from becoming the PSL’s all-time leading goal-scorer.

The Namibian could break Siyabonga Nomvethe’s record this season, but he will not be the only one. SuperSport United star Bradley Grobler is also seven goals away.

Source: Briefly News