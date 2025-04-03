South African celebrities Chad Da Don and Abdul Khoza are about to battle it out in the ring soon

Chad da Don and Abdul Khoza will battle it out in a ring. Image: chad_da_don_official/Abdul_khoza

Source: Instagram

Bathong! Another set of celebrities are getting ready to battle each other in the boxing ring soon.

Recently, an X user @NormaMansoor officially announced that the rapper Chad Da Don and actor Abdul Khoza have agreed to fight each other in another dose of celebrity fight.

Breaking News. It’s finally been made public. @ChadDaDon has signed to fight Abdul Khoza .. Catch all the news live with the one and only @robertmarawa tonight on 947. 18:00 You do not want to miss this!"

See the post below:

The rapper also confirmed the fight on his Instagram page and announced that it would take place on 26 July 2025 at the Emperors Palace in Johannesburg.

"IT'S OFFICIAL 🏆🏆🏆CHAD VS @abdul_khoza 26th July!!! Emperors Palace !!!! Shout out to @joycekungwane cc @tlb_boxing_promotions. The Best promoter in the Game. 💯 Im coming for War brother. Let's put it all on the line !!!! Me and my coach @vusi_for_boxing will come fully prepared. Humble heart and Heavy Hands 🔥Shout out to @scorebetonline for backing me!!!"

Netizens react to Chad and Abdul's fight

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Chad and Abdul's fight. Here's what they had to say:

@Dukes_Mokoena commented:

"It's going to be a hella of a game bestie."

@mnm_meya questioned:

"Wait Chad da Don still alive?"

@PulengKagiso said:

"This is a mismatch, unless Khoza, gon take it easy on the Don..."

@ItsTheReal_BizZ replied:

"I hope they have a good fight."

@KingDon_za responded:

"Your son will get moered fix the ice mommy while its still early."

Source: Briefly News