Chad Da Don who is popular for being Kelly Khumalo's ex, is now married and he shared photos from his posh wedding on Instagram

Fans flooded his timeline with congratulatory messages as he announced his marriage to his stunning bride

South Africans celebrated the rapper and record producer's new journey into marriage

Kelly Khumalo's ex-boyfriend Chad Da Don is officially off the market after tying the knot in a posh ceremony recently.

Kelly Khumalo’s ex-boyfriend Chad da Don revealed that he is now married. Image: @chad_da_don_official and @kellykhumaloza

Chad Da Don shares pictures from his wedding

It's already wedding season in Mzansi as many people are getting married. Popular rapper and record producer Donovan Chad Mansoor known by his stage name Chad Da Don shared a glimpse from his wedding.

Taking to his Instagram page, the star introduced his stunning bride to the fans and announced that he is now a married man. Although he did not say much in the caption, the pictures showed Mzansi that he is happily married. He wrote:

"MR & MRS MANSOOR"

Fans congratulate Chad after his marriage

We all know South Africans love love. Many flooded the star's timeline with well wishes and congratulatory messages as he embarked on the beautiful journey.

@pdoto_sa said:

"YOOOOOOO Congratulations Family we gotta celebrate "

@kylechelin_houseofink added:

"Congratulations, brother man ❤️"

@mcberth_mitchell added:

"Congratulations king and Queen. To a happy marriage and oldage together "

@thegingermac noted:

"Shout out brother!! Welcome to the clubCongratulations to you both"

@mizironsi noted:

"Congratulations Don, blessings to you both "

@bestbrobody added:

"Congrats and blessings to you and Carla brother. May your marriage cement your happiness together forever ✨"

@mrs.n.edwards said:

"Congrats Don ❤️ wishing you both many more love-filled years! x"

