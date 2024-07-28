Midfielder Kabelo Dlamini can be a star in Europe, says former Orlando Pirates defender Ronnie Zondi

The 28-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from two unnamed Spanish sides after impressive displays for Pirates

Local football fans praised Dlamini on social media as they believe the versatile star can be a star in Europe

Orlando Pirates star Kabelo Dlamini has caught the interest of Spanish sides. Image: kabelo_dlamini_18/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Kabelo Dlamini has been backed by former Bucs star Ronnie Zondi to be a star in Europe.

The 28-year-old Dlamini has reportedly caught the interest of two Spanish teams after playing a starring role for Pirates.

Ronnie Zondi is a fan of Kableo Dlamini

Zondi speaks about Dlamini in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Zondi praised the player who scored a wonder goal against Sevilla in a 2-0 pre-season victory.

Zondi said:

"He is underrated. He is a very good midfielder who can play either on the wing or as a second striker. He is very good, and from what I have seen in him, he can play in Spain. His style of play is good for Europe."

Dlamini has scored eight goals since joining Soweto giants Pirates in 2019 from Bloemfontein Celtic.

Fans praise Dlamini

Local football fans praised Dlamini on social media and said the 28-year-old should grab the chance to move overseas with both hands.

Kenny Mathame praised Dlamini:

"People undermine this guy, but most of the deadly passes and goals outside the box start from this guy, Dlamini's deadly movements."

Solly Morolong said Dlamini is underrated:

"It's really sad, and it pains me that many people are only realizing and taking him seriously now. This guy has been on top of his game; he was just underrated."

Shaun M. BuYoko guessed the teams interested in Dlamini:

"I heard that Sevilla and Girona are the teams that want him."

Retshabile Dipopego is a fan:

"The master of passes."

Tiger Ghee is a reluctant fan:

"I'm a Khosi fan, but I respect Kabelo. The General Dlamini, he's an underground sniper."

Orlando Pirates will start their MTN8 defence against SuperSport United

As reported by Briefly News, MTN 8 champions Orlando Pirates will face SuperSport United on Saturday, 3 August 2024, at the Orlando Stadium.

The defending champions will kick off the season-opening tournament, which will feature the top eight finishers from last season's PSL.

