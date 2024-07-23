Two Spanish clubs are reportedly interested in Orlando Pirates midfield maestro Kabelo Dlamini

The South African midfielder's performance during the Bucs pre-season camp in Spain caught the attention of both teams

The 28-year-old is also a transfer target for Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca this summer window

Orlando Pirates are back in South Africa after holding their pre-season training camp in Spain, with one of their players gaining the attention of two clubs in the European country.

Buccaneers midfielder Kabelo Dlamini's performance in Spain, playing against Sevilla, Plymouth Argyle, Granada, and Al Sadd, attracted two teams.

The 28-year-old scored in Pirates' win over Sevilla at the Jesus Navas Stadium on Monday, July 15.

2 Spanish clubs interested in Dlamini

According to Soccer Laduma sources, Two clubs in Spain inquired about Dlamini during their pre-season tour amid solid interest from Raja Casablanca.

"There have been several clubs which have been monitoring his progress, and after the interest from Morocco, there is interest from Spain. Two clubs made contact and inquired through the technical team while in Spain.

The source also confirmed that the clubs wanted Dlamini to stay in Spain and join their club immediately, but visa issues and logistics prevented the deal from happening.

"It's believed that they even wanted him to stay behind after the camp, but at the moment, that's not possible because of visa issues and other logistics as well. So they will see what happens when they return. But the interest is there," the source added.

The Soweto giants are still yet to receive concrete offers from all the clubs showing interest in Dlamini and might only part ways with the midfielder for the right value.

Mosimane speaks on Pirates’ win over Sevilla

Briefly News earlier reported on Pitso Mosimane sharing his views on Orlando Pirates' surprise victory over Spanish giants Sevilla in Spain last week.

The South African tactician lauded the Bucs' decision to go to Europe for their pre-season as it could help the players gain confidence and also build the club's relationship with top sides.

