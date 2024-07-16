Orlando Pirates impressed local fans after they beat Spanish giants Sevilla FC 2-0 in pre-season friendly on Monday, 15 July 2024

Miguel Timm and Kabelo Dlamini scored in each half to ensure Pirates remain unbeaten during their pre-season trip to draw following a 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle

Local football fans celebrated the victory on social media, while others pointed out that Sevilla fielded a weaker side

Orlando Pirates impressed fans with their 2-0 victory over Sevilla FC. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates put smiles on the faces of their fans after they beat Spanish giants Sevilla FC 2-0 in a pre-season friendly on Monday, 15 July 2024.

During the match in Spain, Pirates were impressive against the seven-time Europa League champions while fans got their first look at new signing Gilberto.

Orlando Pirates beat Sevilla FC

Pirates celebrated their victory via their Twitter (X) profile:

Miguel Timm, who recently extended his stay at the club, opened the scoring in the first half and a superb curling effort from Kabelo Dlamini in the latter stages ensured the victory.

Pirates will end their pre-season tour with a friendly against Qatar Stars League side Al Sadd SC on Friday, 19 July.

Fans were impressed

Local football fans showed their admiration for Pirates on social media whole some were quick to point out that Sevilla FC did not select many of their star players.

FLAME UG liked what they saw:

“Great game.”

Buccaneer Buccaneer wants to face Messi:

“Give us Inter Miami.”

Robres praised one star:

“Gilberto!”

Lumanyano Keith Ngqunge is confident:

“Give us Real Madrid. I think we are ready.”

Junior Kgatitswe is impressed with Pirates:

“We are a very promising team and have delivered good results twice. We are better than last season with this style of play. I love this.”

Nkululeko ØwuSonkondlo is a fan of Pirates:

“Aah, gents, you are the best team to be support.”

Cde Morgan Mphosi said it was a weak Sevilla team:

“We were playing against a Sevilla FC from TEMU.”

Themba Mbuyisa Archive wanted more goals:

“It ‪should’ve been 5 - 0.”

Jabu Maringa was proud:

“Well done, boys.”

Jaly Da Deep sent out a warning:

“Real Madrid is praying we leave Spain as soon as possible.”

Orlando Pirates draw 2-2 with Plymouth Argyle

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates got their pre-season underway with a 2-2 draw against Plymouth Argyle side on Sunday, 14 July 2024.

After the match, Plymouth coach Wayne Rooney, Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer, praised Pirates for their style of play.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News