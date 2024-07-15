Wayne Rooney has commented on Plymouth Argyle's pre-season friendly match against Orlando Pirates in Spain

The English Championship outfit drew against the Premier Soccer League giants at the Banus Football Centre in Marbella

The former England international showered praises on the Soweto-based club during his post-match interview

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has opened up on Plymouth Argyle's draw against Premier Soccer League giants Orlando Pirates in a pre-season friendly in Spain.

The English Championship side are holding their pre-season training in Marbella, Spain, just like the Buccaneers.

Evidence Makgopa and Nigeria's Olisa Ndah scored first-half goals to earn the Soweto giants a deserved 2-2 draw against the English outfit.

Rooney reacts to Plymouth's draw against Pirates

According to iDiskiTimes, Rooney believes Jose Riviero's Orlando Pirates are a good team and admitted the tie was tricky.

"Yeah, it was a very difficult game," the former England international said.

"I think Orlando Pirates are an excellent team; we knew that, and the heat was out for some watching the game, so it was very hot even for the lads."

The former DC United manager spoke on the importance of his players getting minutes against the Bucs as they prepare to face Cheltenham in their next friendly game.

"And then we have put in a lot of work this week. That's what we were assessing yesterday, so it was important that we got the minutes, but also try and get some rhythm of the game," he added.

Fans reaction to Rooney's comment on Pirates' draw

Scelo Mathanda shared his view on Rooney's comment:

"He was just motivating a team from Africa."

ghettostar_22 said:

"He knows deep down that they play nonsense there's no team there by Orlando."

Hlabas reacted:

"How is this guy still getting coaching gigs"

Buju Brezzada said:

"Orlando Pirates should've won the game and not the other way round.. Rooney is just trying to motivate his boys."

