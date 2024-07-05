Soweto club Orlando Pirates unveiled a new green away kit for next season, much to the disappointment of fans

The new kit will be available in stores on Monday, 22 July 2024, while their home kit will be released on the same day

Fans took to social media to say they preferred a white kit, and they felt the club had ignored their demands

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Orlando Pirates supporters are not happy with the new away kit. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Orlando Pirates unveiled a new green away kit for next season, which will be available on Monday, 22 July 2024, yet some fans would like to change the colour choice.

The Soweto club announced the kit via social media; however, their away kit failed to impress, unlike the positive reaction garnered by the new home kit.

Orlando Pirates release their away kit for next season

Pirates unveiled their new away via their Twitter profile:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Despite the fans' reaction to the new kit, Pirates hope the supporters will warm up to the design by improving their second-place finish in the PSL last season.

After the arrival of Angolan international forward Gilberto, the club will hope to bring in quality players to improve their performances from last season.

Fans want a colour change

Pirate supporters criticised the new kit as they preferred to see their side in white next season, while some admired the new jersey.

Kenneth asked a question:

"Who designed the kit?"

Tsonga King is willing to give the kit a chance:

"It actually looks better with this camera. Now wanna see it on my body."

STAR would have preferred a different colour:

"White would have been fire!"

Nick said Pirates got inspired by their Nedbank Cup victory:

"Paying homage to the Nedbank Cup."

Liteboho is not a fan of the kit:

"Why are you embarrassing us like this? This is ugly."

MissPalulu likes the kit:

"It looks lovely."

Munakisi wants a different kit:

"We wanted white."

SiyaNdlovu is not happy:

"What happened to us using our traditional colours? This kit had to be white."

Dr MP is a die-hard fan:

"We will compromise because of love."

Rg_nald made a demand:

"Are we gonna get a white kit soon? We're tired of these blue and orange kits. Bring back white kits."

Vincent Pule leaves Orlando Pirates

As Briefly News reported, winger Vincent Pule has left Orlando Pirates after winning five trophies with the Soweto club.

The 32-year-old winger fell out of favour at the club, and fans took to social media to back the star to find a new team.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News