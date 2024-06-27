32-year-old midfielder Miguel Timm will stay at Orlando Pirates after signing a one-year extension at the club

The midfielder’s contract was due to expire at the end of June 2024; he will continue to wear the famous black jersey after his new deal

Pirates supporters took to social media to show their support for the fan favourite after he extended his stay at the Buccaneers

Midfielder Miguel Timm has extended his stay at Orlando Pirates. Image: miguel_timm

Source: Twitter

Miguel Timm signed a one-year extension at Orlando Pirates to ensure the 32-year-old stays at the Soweto club next season.

The midfielder signed a new deal with Pirates, who showed interest in Bongani Zungu after his departure from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Miguel Timm signs new Orlando Pirates deal

Pirates announced Timm's new deal on their Twitter (X) profile:

According to a statement on the Pirates website, the club is pleased to announce the extension of Timm’s contract, while Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo could leave the club.

The statement read:

“Timm has established himself as a key cog of the Pirates team and has registered 63 matches – winning four cups. Everyone at Orlando Pirates is delighted with the news, and we wish Timm the very best in the coming season.”

Fans are happy to keep Timm

Pirates supporters took to social media to applaud his new deal at the club as the fans highly rate the 32-year-old.

Sanele Hlokohloko is happy:

“Yeahh. Very much appreciated, Dr Iron Duke and the entire technical team.”

Mahlase Ka Mngadiis a fan:

“Our very own Gennaro Gattuso.”

Ta Mara applauded Pirates:

“Good decision. This one is big game material.”

Nicholas Deadsoul says Timm must improve:

“He should up his game.”

Godide Ka Ndlela rates Timm:

“Fan favourite.”

Orlando Pirates are interested in swap deal

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates are willing to offer Thabiso Monyane in exchange for Stellenbosch FC skipper Deono van Rooyen.

The Soweto club are interested in Van Rooyen and is willing to offer promising defender Monyane in exchange.

Source: Briefly News