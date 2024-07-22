Orlando Pirates defeated Spanish La Liga giants Sevilla in one of their pre-season friendly games in Spain

Pitso Mosimane has shared his thoughts on the Buccaneers' surprise win over the European giants

The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager also explained the importance of the win to the Soweto giants

Pitso Mosimane has shared his views on Orlando Pirates' surprise victory over Spanish giants Sevilla in Spain last week.

The Buccaneers defeated the Europa League's most successful club 2-0 at the Jesus Navas Stadium on Monday, July 15.

Miguel Timm's first-half goal and Kabelo Dlamini's second-half strike gave the Soweto giants a deserved victory over the La Liga side.

Pitso Mosimane reacts to Orlando Pirates' victory against Sevilla in Spain on Monday, July 15, 2024. Photo: Karim Jaafar.

Mosimane speaks on Pirates' victory over Sevilla

According to IOL, Mosimane lauded Orlando Pirates' decision to go to Europe for their pre-season as it could help the players gain confidence and also build the club's relationship with top sides.

"You are exposing players to playing against people they watch on TV, and that will show them that these people are human beings just like them," he said.

"Also, the players get to experience training on top class facilities and will surely be inspired and want to move to those big leagues."

Speaking on the Bucs' win, the 59-year-old claimed it was great for the PSL giants to defeat Sevilla in Spain.

"Of course, when you beat Sevilla, you are bound to believe you can beat anyone, and that's great for them," the former Mamelodi Sundowns manager added.

The former Abha Club coach reiterates that it's more important to be victorious on the big stage when it's more important not in friendlies.

"But you've got to do it in the Champions League, not in a friendly, and in a very different environment," he concluded.

