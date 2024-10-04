Discover Danny Go's net worth: Insights and detailed figures

Danny Go is a famous American YouTuber and musician widely recognised for hosting the live-action educational kid’s show Danny Go! His transition from a corporate career to a child entertainer is inspiring and financially rewarding. Taking a dive into Danny Go’s net worth reveals how much he makes from his passion-driven job.

Have you ever wondered how much wealth one can accumulate by being goofy and creative online? Danny Go is a real-life example of how you are good to go once you find your niche in the entertainment scene. Thanks to his relatable content, he has managed to amass millions of subscribers on YouTube. Discover Danny Go’s career achievements and earnings.

Danny Go's profile summary

Full name Daniel Coleman Famous as Danny Go Gender Male Date of birth 15 June 1985 Age 39 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 73 kg (161 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Mindy Mango Children 2 (Isaac and Levi Coleman) Profession YouTuber Net worth Between $720,000 and $4.32 million Social media Instagram

What is Danny Go's net worth?

According to YouTubers.me, Danny Go is worth between $720,000 and $4.32 million. He reportedly makes over $41,000 weekly. Below is an estimated summary of the content creator’s 2024 estimated monthly income, a testament to the cult following he commands on YouTube:

Year Monthly income April $23,900 May $107,000 June $116,000 July $92,500 August $118,000 September $134,000

During an August 2019 introduction video on Danny Go!, the YouTube star shared some of the things he enjoys doing, saying:

I love singing, dancing and silly camera tricks.

Where does Danny Go get his money from?

Danny Go is a full-time content creator. He primarily earns a living hosting the Danny Go! show. Take a look at his professional journey that will inspire you to explore that talent you have been sitting on for years.

Early career

Before venturing into the entertainment industry, Danny Go worked at Lowe’s Companies, Inc. He held various roles over 13 years, including Senior Creative Producer.

YouTube career

The internet sensation launched the Danny Go! YouTube channel on 31 July 2019 alongside his two childhood friends, Matthew and Michael. Per his introduction video on the show, he revealed the reason behind this move, stating:

One of the reasons that inspired me to create these kid videos was watching my sons build things with their hands and come up with imaginative and wild stories. So, I want to help kids be confident in their creativity.

The YouTube channel quickly gained traction, amassing millions of views. As of 1 October 2024, it boasts 2.04 million subscribers. Their most popular video, The Floor Is Lava 2: Into the Volcano! has garnered 155 million views.

In addition, the social media personality manages additional channels, including Danny Go! Lullabies & Sleep Music, Danny Go! Extra, each contributing significantly to his financial portfolio.

Merchandise sale

Danny Go has leveraged his popularity by launching a successful clothing line that features the official Danny Go! merchandise, including backpacks, T-shirts, dolls, hats, and cups. The items are generally posted on the official Danny Go! website with prices and available colours.

Danny Go’s personal life

The YouTube star has become a household name for many families with young children. It is no wonder most fans are curious about the man behind the imaginative content:

What is Danny Go’s real name?

Danny Go (39 as of 2024) was born Daniel Coleman on June 15, 1985, in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. According to his profile on the show’s website, he is an energetic and optimistic character who loves learning about the world around him.

Who is Danny Go’s real-life wife?

Coleman is married to Mindy Mango, whose real name is purportedly Mandy Coleman. Danny Go’s wife is a farmer with a passion for healthy foods.

She constantly features in his videos. On 5 September 2024, Daniel celebrated their anniversary via an Instagram post that read:

Fifteen years with this lovely woman.

Danny Go’s children

The duo, who began dating in 2008, are blessed with two kids. Their older son, Isaac, was born with a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder, Fanconi anaemia, that affects his bone marrow’s ability to produce new blood cells.

Coleman celebrated his son on Instagram during his birthday on 3 October 2023 with a post that he captioned:

A dozen years with Isaac. We love you, son.

Daniel’s second-born son, Levi, was born in 2015. The family currently resides in Davidson, North Carolina, USA.

FAQs

Thanks to Daniel’s popularity, details about his personal and professional life constantly pique the interest of his fans. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the YouTuber:

Does Danny Go write his own songs on YouTube?

YouTube star Daniel Coleman writes most of the show's tracks and directs and edits half of the videos.

How much does Danny Go make?

As documented by Social Blade, Danny Go’s salary per month is estimated between $33,000 and $528,200. He reportedly makes between $396,200 and $6.3 million yearly from his thriving content creation career.

What age is Danny Go! for?

The fun-filled kid’s show inspires learning and off-the-couch exercise for children between 3 and 7 and incorporates educational content.

Is Danny Go! okay for kids?

Shows such as Danny Go! can enhance learning and development. But remember excess screen time can negatively affect your child.

Danny Go’s net worth is subject to change in the future with an increase in his channel’s subscribers. As the YouTuber continues to navigate the competitive internet scene, he remains a compelling force, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of many kids.

