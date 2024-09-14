Mick Jagger's net worth today: How rich is the Rolling Stones icon?

Few singers in the history of rock and roll have been more influential than Mick Jagger. He helped invent and refine an entire music genre as part of the Rolling Stones group. All of that influence, in turn, translated into commercial success, significantly increasing Mick Jagger’s net worth. Here is a look at the rock star’s financial portfolio.

Mick Jagger is widely recognised for his distinctive voice and energetic live performances. As the Rolling Stones’ lead vocalist, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989. With a career spanning over six decades, it is natural for fans to be curious about his fortune. How much has the legend amassed from his illustrious career?

Mick Jagger's profile summary

Full name Michael Philip Jagger Famous as Mick Jagger Gender Male Date of birth 26 July 1943 Age 81 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Dartford, Kent, England Nationality English Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5′10½″ (179 cm) Weight 64 kg (140 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Partner Melanie Hamrick (2014-present) Children 8 Parents Basil Fanshawe Jagger and Eve Ensley Mary Siblings Chris Jagger Profession Singer-songwriter, dancer, film producer, actor Years active 1960-present Net worth $500 million Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok X (Twitter)

What is Mick Jagger’s net worth in 2024?

According to Distractify and The Mirror, Jagger is worth $500 million. As of this writing, the Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million records worldwide, won numerous awards, and had one of the world’s highest-grossing tours.

In addition, they earned $117 million off just 14 shows in 2018. During a 2023 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Mick explained why he managed the band’s business affairs despite not being fond of it, saying:

I do not really like business. While some people love it, I have to do it because things will only turn out right if I do.

How does Mick Jagger make his money?

Mick Jagger’s wealth primarily stems from his successful career in the entertainment industry. This includes album sales, streaming royalties, concert tours and several film production and acting roles.

Additionally, he has an impressive real estate portfolio. Below is a breakdown of Jagger’s income streams:

Music career

Formed in 1962, the Rolling Stones is an English rock band whose first stable line-up consisted of vocalist Mick Jagger, bassist Bill Wyman, drummer Charlie Watt, guitarist Keith Richards and multi-instrumentalist Brian Jones.

Currently, the group consists of Ronnie Wood, Mick and Richards. From 1989 to 2001, according to Diario AS, the group made over $1.5 billion in total revenue.

In 2007, the Rolling Stones generated $437 million on A Bigger Bang Tour. This achievement earned the band a place at the 2007 edition of Guinness World Records for the most lucrative music tour ever.

The Rolling Stones have bagged three Grammy Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Billboard ranks them among the greatest artists of all time. Here are some of the band’s most popular hit songs:

Satisfaction (1965) 168 million views

(1965) 168 million views Sympathy For The Devil (1968) 70 million views

(1968) 70 million views Start Me Up (1981) 71 million views

(1981) 71 million views Angry (2023) 33 million views

At the beginning of the 1980s, Mick released several solo works. Wandering Spirit, Primitive Cool, and She’s the Boss are some of his solo studio albums.

Acting career

In 1991 and 1995, Mick co-founded the Jagged Films and Lip Service film production companies, respectively. Take a look at some of the films and TV shows he has starred in:

Film Year Performance 1970 Fitzcarraldo 1982 Bent 1997 Enigma 2001 The Bank Job 2008

Mick Jagger’s house

According to Daily Express, Mick owns $250 million of real estate around the globe. He owns several lavish mansions in London and New York for both his use and his family members.

One of Jagger’s most notable properties is his six-room beachfront compound on Mustique's private island, which he rents for $30-50,000 weekly. He owns a second home in the same region that he rents out for $11k per week.

In the 1970s, the singer bought the historic Hampshire mansion Stargroves for 55,000 pounds. He sold the estate for 200,000 pounds in 1979. In 2020, he bought a $1.98 million mansion in Florida for his girlfriend, Melanie.

Mick Jagger’s cars

The musician has impeccable taste when it comes to his wheels. Below are some of the luxurious rides in his fleet per The Sun:

Car Estimated price ($) Ferrari 400i 40,500 Ferrari 400i 89,600 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 120,300 Aston Martin DB6 310,738

FAQs

Mick Jagger’s popularity means details about his personal life are constantly subject to public scrutiny. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Mick Jagger?

Mick Jagger (aged 81 as of 2024) was born on 26 July 1943 in Dartford, Kent, England to his parents Basil Fanshawe Jagger and Eve Ensley Mary.

Who is Mick Jagger’s wife?

Mick was married to Biana Jagger from 1971 to 1978. He has been in a decade-long romantic relationship with Melanie Hamrick.

How many biological kids does Mick Jagger have?

The songwriter has fathered eight children from his failed marriage and several relationships. They are Jade, Karis, James, Lucas, Georgia, Elizabeth, Corrina and Gabriel Jagger.

Does Mick Jagger give his kids money?

Although he is worth millions, it appears Mick Jagger’s children will not inherit his fortune. Mick disclosed that he would donate his wealth to charity after his death. He said:

The children do not need $500 million to live well.

Who is the richest member of the Rolling Stones?

Mick and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones each boast a net worth of $500 million. They have accumulated this wealth from their successful careers and eventually became some of the richest rock stars.

Mick Jagger’s net worth mirrors his enduring impact in the entertainment industry as a member of the Rolling Stones. The boy band’s chart-topping hits and sold-out shows ultimately earned Jagger his massive fortune.

