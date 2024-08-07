Tyler Blevins Ninja's net worth: How rich is the Fortnite star?
Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins is a well-known live streamer, YouTuber, and professional gamer. He gained fame primarily through his streams of popular games like Fortnite and Valorant on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Ninja's net worth has also been increasing with his growing influence.
Ninja's net worth today places him among the richest figures in the gaming industry. Since he started streaming in the early 2010s, he has amassed millions of followers and viewers, including signing lucrative deals with brands like Adidas and Red Bull. In 2019, he was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 - Games list.
Tyler Blevins' profile summary
|Full name
|Richard Tyler Blevins
|Nickname
|Ninja Fortnite
|Date of birth
|June 5, 1991
|Age
|33 years old in 2024
|Birth sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Detroit, Michigan
|Place raised
|Chicago, Illinois
|Current residence
|Chicago, Illinois
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Welsh
|Religion
|Christian
|Height
|6 feet 1.5 inches (1.87 m)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown (often dyes it blue)
|Eye colour
|Green
|Gender
|Male
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Jessica Goch Blevins (2017 to date)
|Children
|None (as of 2024)
|Parents
|Cynthia and Chuck Blevins
|Siblings
|Two elder brothers, Jonathan Blevins and Chris Blevins
|Education
|Grayslake Central High School, College of Lake County (BA in Science)
|Profession
|Streamer, gamer, YouTuber, entrepreneur, podcast host
|Years active
|2009 to date
|Social media
|InstagramTwitchYouTubeX (Twitter)TikTokFacebook
|Podcast
|AFK w/Ninja
|Website
|teamninja.com
Ninja's net worth in 2024
How much money does Ninja have? Tyler Blevins' net worth is estimated to be $50 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earns from streaming, YouTube content, business ventures, and endorsement deals.
How much does Ninja make on average?
Ninja's monthly income is estimated to be between $580,000 and $1 million. In 2023, he appeared on the Top Creators Earnings list from Forbes with an estimated annual revenue of $10 million.
How much does Ninja make on Twitch?
At his peak in 2018, Ninja's salary from Twitch was reportedly over $500,000 per month from subscribers alone. Apart from streaming, he is also a Fortnite Battle Royale Player. Ninja's Fortnite earnings, which includes prize money from tournaments, are currently over $285,000.
How much did Microsoft pay for Ninja?
In 2019, Microsoft reportedly paid Ninja between $20 million and $30 million per year to stream exclusively on its Mixer platform. This deal was part of Microsoft's strategy to attract top gaming talent and compete with other streaming services like Amazon's Twitch and YouTube.
Ninja's Microsoft deal came to an end in July 2020 after Mixer shut down in favour of a partnership with Facebook Gaming. The streamer returned to Twitch in September 2020 after signing a multi-year deal.
Ninja (gamer)'s career overview
Tyler began his career in esports by playing Halo 3 professionally in 2009. He played for various organizations, including Cloud9, Renegades, and Team Liquid1. His journey into streaming started in 2011, when he initially played games like H1Z1 and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).
Ninja's big break came when he started streaming Fortnite Battle Royale in late 2017. The game's popularity, combined with his engaging personality and skill, helped him rapidly grow his audience.
A significant milestone in his career was in March 2018, when he played Fortnite with celebrities like Drake, Travis Scott, and JuJu Smith-Schuster, breaking the peak viewer count record on Twitch. His Fortnite collaboration with rapper Drake drew over 600,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch.
He later surpassed this record during an exhibition event in Las Vegas, reaching 667,000 concurrent viewers. He currently has over 23.8 million YouTube subscribers, over 19.1 million Twitch followers, and more than 12.2 million Instagram followers.
The streamer has also made several TV shows and film appearances. He was the first online gamer to appear on The Masked Singer and has been featured on Free Guy, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, and Duncanville. In his interview with Screen Rant, he said he was prepared to continue taking gigs in the entertainment industry.
I'm prepared for anything. I've been on The Masked Singer, which was probably my most nerve-wracking experience...Being on TV shows, doing live interviews, and voice acting... I'm passionate about all this stuff. I've been on camera so much of my life, so I don't think I'm [unprepared]. I still get butterflies, but I think that, surprisingly, it's prepared me for pretty much everything.
Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins' endorsement deals and businesses
Ninja has worked with several major brands over the years. In August 2019, he became the first esports gamer to partner with Adidas. He joined the Red Bull brand in June 2018 and often features in their marketing campaigns.
Blevins has also explored other business opportunities away from gaming. Through his website, teamninja.com, he sells merchandise, including items like hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, and hats. In early 2024, he co-founded Nutcase Milk to create a new chocolate milk drink made from cashews.
He has also been the Chief Innovation Officer at GameSquare since February 2023. In this role, he leads the company's efforts to explore new growth opportunities and innovative projects.
Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins' awards and achievements
- 2019 Streamy Awards – Live Streamer
- 2019 Shorty Awards Twitch Streamer of the Year
- The Game Awards 2018 Content Creator of the Year
- 2018 Streamy Awards – Live Streamer
- 2018 Streamy Awards – Gaming
- 1st Place Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am Tournament E3 2018
- 1st Place PUBG Squads Gamescom Invitational 2017
Tyler Ninja's net worth has seen a consistent rise, reflecting his success not only as a gamer but also as a savvy entrepreneur. He continues to be a household name and one of the most influential figures in the gaming world.
