Roman Reigns' net worth today: How rich is the WWE superstar?

The WWE has been a breeding ground for superstars and global icons for years, and Roman Reigns has emerged as a standout figure. With his "Tribal Chief" persona captivating fans worldwide, a slew of championship titles, and a loyal following, his success has raked in a massive fortune. But how rich is he, and what is Roman Reigns' net worth today?

As of 2024, according to Forbes, Roman Reigns is one of the highest-paid WWE Superstars, just below the likes of Brock Lesnar and John Cena. His net worth has increased over the years due to his ability to secure endorsements and build his brand. Here is everything to know about his net worth.

Roman Reigns' profile summary

Full name Leati Joseph Anoa'i Nickname Roman Gender Male Date of birth 25 May 1985 Age 39 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Pensacola, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height 6'3" (191 cm) Weight 121 kg (265 lbs) Body measurements in inches 50-35-18 Shoe size 15 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Hazel Mother Patricia Father Sika Anoaʻi Siblings 4 Marital status Married Wife Galina Becker Children 5 School Pensacola Catholic High School, Escambia High School College/University Georgia Institute of Technology Profession Professional wrestler, actor, football player Net worth $14 - $20 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

How much is Roman Reigns' net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Sportskeeda, Roman Reigns' net worth in 2024 is estimated to range between $14 million and $20 million. He made this from different money-making endeavours.

How does Roman Reigns make his money?

The WWE superstar earns money through his salary and contract, merchandise sales, endorsement deals, pay-per-view revenue, and live event appearances. He also makes money from sponsorship deals and appearances in movies and TV shows. A further explanation of his sources of income is explained below:

Roman Reigns' endorsements

In 2021, Roman Reigns began a successful partnership with the energy drink company C4 Energy. Over the years, the brand has also signed deals with other WWE stars like Montez Ford, Mandy Rose, and Bianca Belair. Additionally, Reigns serves as a brand ambassador for Shady Rays.

Roman Reigns' movies and TV shows

In addition to his wrestling career, the WWE superstar has ventured into movies and TV shows, as shown on his IMDb page. He has appeared in various programs, including Conan, Total Divas, Good Morning America, Cousins for Life, Fox's New Year's Eve, and Elena of Avalor.

Similar to some of his contemporaries, he also has acting credits. These include appearances in This Week in WWE, WWE24, Journey to SummerSlam: Destruction of The Shield, and the 2019 action-comedy film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Additionally, he has made guest appearances on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and WWE Unfiltered With Renee Young.

What is Roman Reigns' contract worth?

Roman Reigns' contract is worth $5 million annually and includes a part-time schedule. While he confirmed signing a new contract during an interview with Jimmy Traina in August 2022, he did not disclose exact details. As the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast reported, he disliked giving specifics, especially timelines.

Due to his contract, Reigns has made limited appearances on WWE television and confirmed that this will continue. He expressed his reasons in an interview in 2022, as reported by Essentially Sports:

When you've been on the road for 10 years straight, and someone who has been at the highest level, the main-event level, I ran a full schedule for a long time. For me, it was really just trying to balance everything. And as someone who has five children, we're at a very critical portion of their lives, where they're so young.

What is the salary of Roman Reigns per month?

Listed as one of the highest-paid WWE wrestlers, Roman Reigns' salary with WWE is $5 million annually. However, his total compensation increases significantly with additional perks and bonuses, reaching about $416,667 monthly.

What car does Roman Reigns drive?

Roman's collection showcases his taste for expensive cars. Among his prized possessions are a Cadillac Escalade valued at $96,000 and a Range Rover worth $177,000. Others include the following:

Chevrolet Equinox priced at $24,795;

Mercedes GLE 250d costing $55,700

Mercedes-Benz V 220D worth $67,000;

Nissan Rogue valued at $25,490.

Roman Reigns' house

According to the Sportskeeda report, the sports entertainer enjoys luxury and resides in a $2.43 million home in Tampa, Florida. Before moving to Tampa, he lived in Bloomingdale, where he sold his house for $800,000 in September 2020.

Frequently asked questions

As one of the biggest names in WWE, Roman Reigns has built a massive following and sparked widespread interest in his life and career. Here are some questions many are asking about him and the best answers:

How many cars does Roman Reigns have? The Tribal Chief has a total of six luxury SUVs in his collection.

What is Roman Reigns' age? As of 2024, he is 39 years old, born on 25 May 1985.

Which country is Roman Reigns from? He is an American born in Pensacola, Florida, United States.

Who is Roman Reigns' real wife? His wife is former athlete and fitness model Galina Becker. They have been married since 2014.

How many kids does Roman Reigns have? The WWE star shares five children with his wife, Galina Becker.

Roman Reigns' net worth is a testament to his remarkable journey to WWE superstardom. He has secured lucrative contracts and endorsement deals as a superstar, catapulting his wealth and fame to new heights. He continues to thrive as a top talent, solidifying his place among the all-time WWE greats.

