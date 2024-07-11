Keith Gill's net worth today: How much did Roaring Kitty make?

As GameStop's stock continues to soar, all eyes are on Keith Gill, aka Roaring Kitty. With his insightful analysis and engaging content, Gill has become popular among retail investors, reportedly making millions from his GameStop trades. This surge in attention has sparked curiosity about Keith Gill's net worth and how much he has made from his investment.

American financial analyst and investor Keith Gill. Photo: @_dedprz, @WatcherGuru on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Keith Gill is a financial analyst credited with contributing to the GameStop saga in late 2020 through his YouTube and Reddit presence. Following a hiatus from social media and online activities since 2021, he resurfaced on 12 May 2024, sparking a profitable and fresh surge in GameStop's value. So, how much did Roaring Kitty make, and what is his net worth?

Keith Gill's profile summary

Full name Keith Patrick Gill Nickname Roaring Kitty Gender Male Date of birth 8 June 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Brockton, Massachusetts Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 5' 7" (170 centimetres) Weight 65 kilograms (143 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Elaine Gill Father Steven Gill Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Caroline Gill Children 1 College Stonehill College Profession Financial analyst/investor, online personality Net worth $34 million Social media X (Twitter) Reddit YouTube

What is Keith Gill's net worth in 2024?

According to MarketWatch and Investopedia, the meme stock investor has an estimated net worth of $34 million. This amount is lower than other sources suggest, possibly due to his recently acquired nine million shares of GameStop, valued at approximately $250 million, contributing to Roaring Kitty's net worth.

How did Keith Gill make his money?

The financial and business analyst made money by investing in GameStop stock starting in 2019, believing the company was undervalued. He shared his detailed analysis on Reddit and YouTube, gaining a following.

Fast facts on Keith Gill. Photo: Tom Herde/The Boston Globe on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

In early 2021, a short squeeze caused GameStop's stock price to skyrocket. This surge, partly influenced by Gill's analysis, led to significant profits, dramatically increasing his net worth and bringing him widespread recognition.

How much did Kitty make on GameStop?

The GameStop trader has earned significantly from his investments. As published on CNBC, on 2 June, Roaring Kitty's portfolio on Reddit revealed he owned five million shares of GameStop and 120,000 call options set to expire on 21 June 2024.

Additionally, he held more than $29.2 million in cash. By 13 June 2024, Gill's nine million shares of GameStop were valued at approximately $250 million, making him one of the company's top five largest shareholders.

How much money did Keith Gill make?

Due to his investments, Keith Gill's earnings are estimated to exceed $386 million. As of June 2024, his five million GameStop shares were worth $200.95 million, and his 120,000 call options were valued at $185.4 million. He also had $29.2 million in cash.

Now holding nine million GameStop shares, their increased value has significantly boosted his earnings. In 2021, the financial analyst testified to Congress about the GameStop saga. As reported on Boston, he had the following to say:

The idea that I used social media to promote GameStop stock to unwitting investors and influence the market is preposterous. My posts did not cause the movement of billions of dollars into GameStop shares. Ultimately, my GameStop investment was a success. But the thing is, I felt that way in December, far before the peak when the stock was at $20 a share.

Keith Gill during a podcast session. Photo: @missfacto, @24hbz on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

How many shares does Roaring Kitty have?

Roaring Kitty (Keith Gill) owns shares in Chewy and GameStop. NY Post claims he recently acquired a 6.6% stake in Chewy, an online pet supply retailer, and holds approximately nine million GameStop shares, valued at around $250 million.

Is Roaring Kitty rich?

He is considered one of the richest entrepreneurs due to his successful investments in GameStop stock. His early and significant investment in the company and the stock's dramatic rise during the short squeeze in early 2021 reportedly led to substantial profits.

What happened with Keith Gill?

In a post published on Fortune, on 28 June 2024, the financial analyst faced securities fraud charges for allegedly orchestrating a pump-and-dump scheme on GameStop (GME) stock. However, a class action lawsuit against him was withdrawn three days after being filed and voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff.

Frequently asked questions

As GameStop's value continues to attract interest, Keith Gill's name remains central to the saga and curiosity surrounding him. Here are some common questions about him, along with the best answers:

Brockton High cross country runner Keith Gill before investing in GameStop stock. Photo: Tom Herde/The Boston Globe

Source: Getty Images

Where is Keith from? He is from Massachusetts. The same area Dave Portnoy is from.

Is Keith Gill married? Keith Gill's wife is Caroline Gill, whom he married in 2016. Together, the couple has one child.

Did Keith Gill cash out? The stock trader cashed out a significant portion of his GameStop shares in April 2021, reportedly making millions.

Did Keith Gill buy Chewy? The financial analyst bought a 6.6% stake in the online pet supply retailer. He purchased over nine million shares, valued at $245 million, which caused Chewy's stock price to surge as much as 15%.

How much did Keith Gill invest in GameStop? A screenshot he shared on WallStreetBets in September 2019 indicated that he initially invested $53,000.

What is Keith Gill's age? He was born on 8 June 1986 and is 38 years old as of 2024.

Interest in Keith Gill's net worth continues to surge, fueled by his savvy investment trades, particularly his GameStop play starting in 2020. His recent return to social media has only amplified his influence as his portfolio grows. Estimates suggest his net worth has soared to millions of dollars, highlighting the remarkable saga of his financial success.

