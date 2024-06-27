Brandon Siler's net worth today: How rich is the NFL star?

American football is among the most popular sports in the US. As the highest league body, the National Football League produces only a few millionaires, except for the top stars. A peek at NFL linebacker Brandon Siler's net worth gives an insight into what pursuing an NFL career looks like.

American former college and professional football player Brandon Siler. Photo: @brandonsiler40 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brandon Siler played football for the Florida Gators while on a scholarship at the University of Florida, his home state. His professional career started in 2007 when he played for the San Diego Chargers. Brandon Siler's NFL contract lasted from 2007 to 2011 with the Chargers and from 2011 to 2012 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Profile summary

Full name Brandon T. Siler Gender Male Date of birth 5 December 1985 Age 38 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Daytona Beach, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height Height Weight 239 lbs (108 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Annette Siler Father Gerald Siler Siblings 4 Wife Pamela Siler Children 1 (Zion Siler) Profession Former professional footballer, entrepreneur High school Evans High School College University of Florida Net worth $3 million-$5 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

What is the net worth of Brandon Siler?

According to Sportskeeda and Women's Health, Brandon Siler's net worth is between $3 million and $5 million.

The former linebacker was not worth that much when he played in the NFL in the late 2000s and early 2010s. He amassed more fortune over the years as an entrepreneur. Below is how he amassed his wealth:

NFL career

Brandon Silas has been interested in American football since childhood. He played for the school team while attending the University of Florida.

Fast facts on Brandon Siler. Photo: @brandonsiler40 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

The entrepreneur played professional football on the big stages. Within his active years, he played for two teams.

Who did Brandon Siler play for?

In 2007, he signed a four-year contract worth $1.7 million, including $427,000 with the San Diego Chargers.

Brandon Siler's salary, on average per year during this period, was $426,000 according to Spotrac. His contract with the Chargers expired in 2010, and he became a free agent in 2011.

In 2011, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Brandon for a year. The contract was worth $750,000, with an annual salary of $750,000. A year later, in 2012, he became a free agent since the team did not renew the contract after its expiration. Brandon Siler's earnings from the NFL were about $2.5 million.

What happened to Brandon Siler?

In August 2011, while still in contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, the linebacker suffered an injury that would spell the end of his career as a professional football player with the NFL. Brandon Siler tore an Achilles tendon while in practice with a teammate.

When did Brandon Siler retire?

He retired after the 2012 NFL season, which means that in five National Football League seasons, he only had the opportunity to play in 74 games. At the same time, he started 16 with 180 compiled tackles, three recovered fumbles, and two interceptions.

Inside linebacker Brandon Siler while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo: Jason O. Watson

Source: Getty Images

Entrepreneurship

After his years as an athlete and footballer, Siler did not leave the scene but established Legacy Pro Sports. According to its website, the company represents over 5,000 athletes. Its main objective is to provide a channel for former NFL players who cannot receive disability payments.

Acting

He was featured in a Netflix documentary, Untold: Swamp Kings. But what is the story of the Swamp Kings? The docuseries explores Urban Meyer's life as the head coach for the University of Florida in 2005 and the football team. It was released in 2023. Other TV series he has partaken in, as per IMDb are The NFL on CBS and NFL on Fox.

Authorship and speaking engagements

Brandon is the author of Definition of a Leader: How to Lead Others and Be True To Your Own Vision. He has also established himself as a speaker on leadership and responsibilities. His former coach, Urban Meyer, lauded his leadership qualities, which earned him a position as captain of the Gator under Meyer.

Brandon Siler's rings

In 2007, all Florida players who participated in the Pro Day received an SEC Championship ring from the Coaching staff with Urban Meyer as the head coach. Brandon Siler was excited after receiving his ring and had the following to say:

This one is kind of sweet. It's huge, it's nice, man. I'm going to wear this thing for a couple of days before I put it up in a case. I'm putting all my rings up. They are something in the years to come that I want my kids and grandkids to see. I'll polish them up every once in a while and wear them to banquets and events.

Founder of Love4Vets, Brandon Siler. Photo: @brandonsiler40 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Brandon Siler doing now?

Brandon Siler's business, besides Legacy Pro Sports, included Pure Recovery California. Pure Recovery operates a mental health treatment facility that focuses on treating prescription drug addiction, alcoholism, opiate addiction, depression, and anxiety.

According to his LinkedIn page, in February 2024, he started Love4Vets, an organisation dedicated to honouring veterans. It provides support in preparing VA disability claims and mental health services.

Though Brandon Siler's net worth while playing in the National Football League was not encouraging, he found a way to increase his earnings. He proved that there are other opportunities outside of an NFL career. In addition to authoring a book, he started other businesses.

