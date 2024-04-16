Patrick Mahomes’ net worth: The fortune of an NFL phenom

Patrick Mahomes is an award-winning professional NFL player with a covetable career. For his age, he is one of the most successful NFL players and one of the notable quarterbacks affiliated with the Kansas City Chiefs. What is Patrick Mahomes' net worth in 2024?

Patrick Mahomes, the NFL star. Photo: @Timothy T Ludwig and @Kara Durrette (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Patrick is among the highest-paid athletes globally, which is a testament to his success. In 2020, he led the Kansas Chiefs to their first Super Bowl since 1969, and in 2023, he led the team to another Super Bowl experience. These details unearth his career success and how much he has accumulated since he started playing football professionally.

Patrick Mahomes' profile summary

Full name Patrick Lavon Mahomes II Gender Male Date of birth 17 September 1995 Age 28 years (As of April 2024) Birthday 17 September Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Tyler, Texas USA Current residence Kansas City, Missouri Nationality American Ethnicity Biracial Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Height 188 cm or 6'2" Weight 102 kg or 225 lbs Alma mater Texas Tech (2014–2016) Profession Professional footballer Net worth $80 million Sources of wealth Professional football, endorsements, investments Marital status Married Spouse Brittany Matthews Children 2 Parents Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin Social media Instagram TikTok Threads

Patrick Mahomes' net worth in 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Patrick Mahomes' net worth in 2024 is approximately $70 million. His professional football career plays the primary role in his wealth.

Top 5 facts about Patrick Mahomes. Photo: @Perry Knotts

Source: UGC

Why is Patrick Mahomes so rich?

Patrick made his fortune through his football career. He was born to Pat Mahomes, an MLB pitcher; hence, he was exposed to the game at a significantly young age. He played as a quarterback on the school's football team in high school.

After high school, Patrick proceeded to Texas Tech College, where he played college football. In 2016, he was named in the Second-team All-Big 12. He won the Sammy Baugh Trophy in 2016. He also led all the NCAA Division 1 FBS in his junior year.

Patrick Mahomes' professional NFL career

Patrick Mahomes was elected with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft for the Kansas Chiefs. He was a backup to Alex Smith during his rookie year and was named a starter in 2018.

He set a record with the highest touchdown passes thrown during the first three games of his professional career. He set the record as the only quarterback in history to throw for 5,000 yards in a season.

In January 2020, Mahomes and the Kansas Chiefs won the AFC Championship, which sent them to the Super Bowl LIV, the team's first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. Patrick was also recognised as the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.

Mahomes was part of the Kansas City squad that defeated the San Fransisco 49ers. As a result, he was named the Super Bowl MVP, setting the record as the second black quarterback and the youngest to win the award. He also set the record as the third black quarterback to win the Super Bowl.

In 2021, Mahomes and the Kansas City squad returned to the Super Bowl, although they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Patrick threw for 270 yards and two inceptions, his first defeat since the inception of his NFL career.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 5 February 2024. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon

Source: Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes' awards and honours

These notable honours are the epitome of Patrick Mahomes' career success:

2018's NFL's Offensive Player of the Year

2018's and 2022's NFL's Most Valuable Player

2018's and 2022's First-team All-Pro

1028's and 2022's NFL passing touchdowns leader

2018 to 2023 Pro Bowl

Second-team All-Pro in 2020

NFL passing yards leader in 2022

2018 Bert Bell Award

Patrick Mahomes' salary

How much money does Patrick Mahomes make? In 2017, when Mahomes debuted as a professional NFL player, he signed a four-year contract with the Kansa Chiefs valued at $16.2 million. The fully guaranteed contract came with a $10 million signing bonus.

In July 2020, Patrick Mahomes reportedly signed a 10-year extension contract with the Kansas Chiefs valued at $503 million if he makes it to the end. The contract offered him an additional $477 million in guaranteed mechanism and $140 million against injuries. As a result, Patrick Mahomes' contract made him the first half-billion-dollar athlete in sports history.

Patrick Mahomes' reaction before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Photo by Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

How much does Mahomes make a year?

A publication by Spotrac valued Patrick Mahomes' annual salary at approximately $45,000,000. Mahomes' salary in 2024 after his contract restructuring resulted in his base salary amounting to $9,850,000. He also earns a workout bonus of $1,000,000, a restructure bonus of $27,000,000 and a roster bonus of $7,900,000.

Tabulated below is a summary of Patrick Mahomes' annual earnings since his career debut and the most recent contract he signed with the Chiefs:

Year Annual earnings 2017 $10.6 million 2018 $1.2 million 2019 $2 million 2020 $10.9 million 2021 $22.8 million 2022 $29.5 million 2023 $59.4 million 2024 $44.5 million 2025 $50 million 2026 $56.8 million 2027 $52.9 million 2028 $27.2 million 2029 $35 million 2030 $45.5 million 2031 $48.4 million Total earnings $496.5 million

Patrick Mahomes' salary per game

According to the details of Patrick Mahomes' new contract, the NFL star earns approximately $6,000 per game. The figure makes Patrick Mahomes' salary per minute valued at $100; hence, he is one of the top earners in the NFL.

What was Patrick Mahomes bonus for winning the Super Bowl?

In February 2024, Patrick Mahomes' Kansa Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, making him the fifth NFL player to win three Super Bowls in history. According to CBS Sports, the win also bagged him a whopping $1.25 million.

Patrick Mahomes warming up before the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on 28 January 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Kara Durrette

Source: Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes' endorsements

Patrick Mahomes' career success has attracted brand endorsement deals, including Hunts after he expressed his love for ketchup. He has also partnered with:

Adidas

Oakley

Hy-Vee

State Farm

Direct TV

Essentia Water

Helzberg Diamonds

Head & Shoulders

Patrick was the cover athlete for Madden NFL 20, setting the record as the first player from the Kansas Chiefs to be featured. He later shared the cover of Madden NFL 22 alongside Tom Bradley.

Kansas City Royals

In August 2020, it was revealed that in addition to signing the $500 million contract, he had also signed a deal to acquire an ownership stake in the Kansas City Royals baseball team. It is unclear how large of a stake he had purchased, although earlier records indicated that the team was purchased for $1 billion.

Patrick Mahomes' house

Patrick Mahomes moved into his recently constructed house in 2023. The mansion was built on an 8-acre piece of land, and its construction began in 2020. Its amenities include a private pond, a pool, a part-3 hole hole and a 50-yard football field with a net. The palatial home is situated in Cass County, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes' real estate investments

Patrick Mahomes' wife and the NFL star lived in Kansas City, and their previous home is allegedly in the market for $2.9 million. Although smaller than their current residence, Patrick Mahomes' previous house was a 3-bedroom mansion with a pool.

In 2021, Patrick parted with $400,000 for an underdeveloped property in Loch Lloyd, the exclusive Kansas City Community. In 2020, he paid $3.4 million for a home in Dallas.

The couple owns another 4-bedroom mansion in Westlake, Texas, on a sprawling 7,800-square-foot parcel of land. They bought the property in March 2020 for $3.37 million.

Patrick bought his first house, a two-bedroom condo in Kansas City, for $350,000, $125,000 less than the initial asking price. The property is valued at more than $500,000 today. The NFL star briefly listed it for sale in 2019 but later removed it.

Patrick Mahomes' net worth as of April 2024 is $70 million. He has accumulated from his professional career as an NFL player. He also earns through brand endorsement deals and real estate ventures.

‌READ ALSO: Tyson Fury's net worth: The Gypsy King's fortune and career earnings

Briefly.co.za explored Tyson Fury's net worth, career earnings, and fortune. Tyson Fury's career prowess earned him acclaim and wealth. He has held the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title since 2020, and his illustrious career has invited questions about his net worth.

In December 2022, ESPN ranked Tyson Fury as the world's best active heavyweight. His career success has translated to hefty paychecks and financial success.

Source: Briefly News