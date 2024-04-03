Chase Daniel’s career earnings: How much has he made?

William Chase Daniel is an American former quarterback who played 14 seasons in the National Football League (NFL). He gained public recognition during his dominant run as quarterback at Missouri, earning second-team All-American honours in 2007. Daniel also played for numerous other teams, including the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles. Discover Chase Daniel’s career earnings.

Chase Daniel in a blue coat and floral shirt (L). Chase Daniel in a brown bow tie and chequered coat (R). Photo: @Chase Daniel on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chase Daniel was born in Irving, Texas, United States of America. Chase had an illustrious career in the sports industry and is widely considered one of the most successful quarterbacks in the school's history. He is a Super Bowl champion, having been the third-string quarterback on the Saints team that won Super Bowl XLIV. With this popularity, many are curious about his wealth.

Chase Daniel’s profile summary

Full name William Chase Daniel Gender Male Date of birth 7 October 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Irving, Texas, United States Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6’ (183 cm) Weight 225 lbs (102 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Bill Daniel Mother Vickie Daniel Siblings Lynsey Daniel Skoch Marital status Married Wife Hillary Daniel Children Preston William, Parker Elaine, and Ashton McCall School Carroll Senior High School University University of Missouri Profession Former NFL footballer, football analyst Net worth $18 million Social media X (Twitter) Instagram Facebook

How old is Chase Daniel?

The former football player is 37 years old as of 2024. He was born on 7 October 1986 in Irving, Texas, United States of America. His parents are Vickie Daniel and Bill Daniel, and he has a sister called Lynsey Skoch.

Chase completed his high school education at Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas and later graduated from the University of Missouri, where he played college football.

What is Chase Daniel's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chase Daniel’s net worth is alleged to be $18 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as a former football player and endorsements. He played for various teams, including the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers.

Fast five facts about Chase Daniel. Photo: @Chase Daniel/Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chase Daniel’s career earnings

How much money has Chase Daniel made in his career? Through the 2021-2022 season, Chase Daniel amassed a total salary of $41.8 million. This amount positioned him as the 62nd highest-earning quarterback in NFL history.

For his 14-season career, during which he earned this sum, Chase started a mere five games and maintained an average of 6.5 yards per attempt. Below is a detailed breakdown of Chase Daniel’s NFL earnings.

Year Team Earnings 2022 Los Angeles Chargers $2 million 2021 Los Angeles Chargers $2 million 2020 Detroit Lions $3.5 million 2019 Chicago Bears $6 million 2018 Chicago Bears $4 million 2017 New Orleans Saints $900 thousand 2017 Philadelphia Eagles $4.1 million 2016 Philadelphia Eagles $7 million 2015 Kansas City Chiefs $3.8 million 2014 Kansas City Chiefs $2.4 million 2013 Kansas City Chiefs $3.8 million 2012 New Orleans Saints $1 million 2011 New Orleans Saints $480 thousand 2010 New Orleans Saints $395 thousand 2009 New Orleans Saints $265.2 thousand 2009 New Orleans Saints $164.1 thousand

Career

Chase Daniel is a former NFL quarterback who recently played for the Los Angeles Chargers. Chase played football at the University of Missouri, winning numerous awards for his eyebrow-raising performance.

Daniel was placed on the 2007 Manning Award watch list and was named the Offensive Player of the Year, which made him the first Missouri player to receive such an honour. He was named the starter for a matchup against the Detroit Lions. He completed 27 of 37 pass attempts for 230 yards passing and two passing touchdowns in a 23-16 victory.

Daniel made his professional NFL debut when Washington signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2009 after an illustrious career at the University of Missouri. He was later signed to the New Orleans Saints and became the emergency quarterback. After a month, he was waived to make way for placekicker Garrett Hartley.

Throughout his career, he showcased his versatility, playing for several teams. Below is a list of Chase Daniel’s teams‌.

New Orleans Saints (2009-2012, 2017)

Kansas City Chiefs (2013-2015)

Philadelphia Eagles (2016)

Chicago Bears (2018-2019)

Detroit Lions (2020)

Los Angeles Chargers (2021-2022)

Notably, he was part of the Saints team that secured victory in Super Bowl XLIV as the third-string quarterback. On 5 September 2023, Daniel confirmed his retirement from playing football after fourteen seasons. He disclosed his intent to start a new full-time career as a media personality for numerous media outlets, such as the NFL Network, The Athletic, and The 33rd Team. He said:

I'm excited to announce the official start of my media career working on-air on @nflnetwork, co-hosting the new 33rd Team show "Chasin' It" with @wingoz, and co-hosting @TheAthletic Football Show w/ @RobertMays, for the upcoming NFL/College football season & beyond.

He also said:

Being able to work in-studio every Monday on NFL Network last season while I was still playing was an invaluable experience - it was a lot of work handling two jobs at once but I’m so glad I did, there's no substitute for doing the real thing & now I'm ready to kill it this season.

Chase Daniel at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo: Scott Winters (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What backup QB has made the most money?

In the 2023 NFL season, the title of highest-paid backup quarterback goes to Jacoby Brissett of the Commanders, who earns $8 million. Mitchell Trubisky of the Steelers is right alongside him, also making $8 million.

How much money does Chase Daniel make per pass attempt?

The former football player earns $153,217.84 per career pass attempt.

What is Chase Daniel’s career earnings per pass?

Over his $41 million career earnings, Daniel has earned around $230,000 per completed pass.

Who is Chase Daniel's wife?

The former American quarterback is married to his long-time girlfriend Hillary Mullin. The two tied the knot in 2014 and have three children together.

Where is Chase Daniel now?

The retired footballer commenced a new full-time media career at NFL Network as an analyst on NFL Total Access. He covers events like the Super Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, and NFL Draft.

Chase Daniel’s career earnings reflect his dedication to his football career. Not only is he esteemed as an iconic figure in sports, but his substantial wealth also places him among the affluent elite. Daniel has demonstrated his prowess in football from his college days at the University of Missouri to his professional career in the NFL.

READ ALSO: Sibusiso Zuma: Bafana legend's bio, net worth and where he is now

Briefly.co.za recently published interesting facts about Bafana Bafana player Sibusiso Zuma. He played for the national team from 1998 to 2008 and had a successful club career from 1995 to 2015.

Sibusiso is often hailed as the legend of Copenhagen. Check the article for more on his life after retiring from football.

Source: Briefly News