Is Dwight Howard gay? The truth about the NBA player's sexuality

Dwight Howard is a professional basketball player from the USA. He currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he also played in other popular teams, such as Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets. He won three straight NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards from 2009 to 2011.

Dwight Howard was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. He started his career with Orlando Magic and led the team to the NBA Finals 2009. Why Dwight Howard is alleged to be gay?

Full name Dwight David Howard II Gender Male Date of birth 8 December 1985 Age 37 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 6'10'' Height in centimetres 208 Weight in pounds 265 Weight in kilograms 120 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sheryl Howard Father Dwight Howard Sr Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Te'a Cooper Children 5 School Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy Profession Basketball player Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Where is Dwight Howard from?

He was born on 8 December 1985 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. His parents are Dwight Howard Sr and Sheryl Howard. Does Dwight Howard have a brother? He has one brother, Jahaziel. The basketball player also has a sister, TaShanda.

Dwight Howard’s sexuality

The basketball player says he is not gay, but judging from his past relationships and hook-ups, he could be bisexual. Moreover, in an IG Live YouTube, he told his viewers that his personal life and who he spends his time with is his business.

When did Dwight Howard's gay allegations start?

Dwight Howard’s gay allegations began in 2018 when Masin Elije, a famous author, claimed that he was in a relationship with the NBA player. According to a video on YouTube, the cisgender man, Masin Elije, said that Howard and his pastor threatened and harassed him online due to their history. When the threats on Masin Elije’s life and career increased, he decided to expose him.

The NBA player wanted Masin Elije to sign a non-disclosure agreement and accept hush money, which Masin Elije refused. He proceeded to file a lawsuit against Howard. Dwight Howard refused the allegations and claimed that he did not know him. He went ahead and opened up about his sexuality and said he is not gay. This is what he said concerning his sexuality;

I'm not gay. It's a lot of people who are, and they have to hide, and some people have mental issues, and they have to hide. There are people who have different problems in life, and they have to hide.

Dwight Howard’s controversy

In July 2021, a Cisgender man claimed that Dwight Howard and a man dressed as a woman, Kitty, assaulted him. According to reports, a man named Stephen Harper got invited to Howard's residence in Georgia after they virtually met on Instagram and agreed to meet up.

When Stephen reached the athlete's home, Dwight Howard came with a man dressed as a woman named Kitty.

Stephen Harper was invited to the police station for an interview but did not respond. He decided to take action against the NBA player in 2023. Stephen Harper filed a lawsuit and presented the text messages between him and the basketball player as evidence.

Howard said that he did not abuse him and that what they had was consensual. In an IG live, he reacted to gay allegations by saying all that was just accusations.

Is Dwight Howard married?

The NBA player Dwight Howard was married to Te’a Cooper. The two got engaged in 2019 and got married secretly in 2020. They separated in 2020.

How many children does Dwight Howard have?

The American basketball player has five children with different baby mamas. The names of his children are Layla, Jayde, Trey, Braylon and David.

Dwight Howard is an American basketball player who has played for the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets. Dwight Howard's sexuality has been a topic of confusion because of his controversies and past relationships. He has allegedly been romantically linked with men and women, and therefore, he could be bisexual.

