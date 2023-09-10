Who is Noah Thompson's girlfriend? Is he still in a relationship?

Noah Thompson is renowned as the 2022 winner of the 20th season of American Idol. The fast-rising singer won not just the show but also hearts and fans. His relationship saga has been making rounds, and many ask who Noah Thompson's girlfriend is and whether he is still with his baby mama.

Noah Thompson won the 20th season of American Idol show. Photo: @noahthompsonmusic (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country musician and songwriter Noah Thompson became famous after he won the American Idol show, leaving with a reward of $250,000. He also signed a recording contract deal with Hollywood Records. Aside from singing on stage, he displays his talent on his Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok accounts.

Noah Thompson's profile summary

Full name Noah Thompson Gender Male Date of birth 18 April 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Huntington, West Virginia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 154 lbs (70 kgs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Blue Mother Elizabeth Miller Father Chris Thompson Siblings 3 Marital status Single Children 1 School Lawrence County High School Profession Singer, songwriter, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @noahthompsonmusic Facebook Noah Thompson

Noah Thompson's girlfriend: All about the singer

Noah is an American singer and songwriter born in Huntington, West Virginia, United States, and originates from Louisa, Kentucky. He is 21 years old in 2024 and was born on 18 April 2002.

Noah Thompson's parents

His father is Chris Thompson, while his mother, Elizabeth Miller, passed in 2018 after a heart attack. The singer reportedly has three siblings: brother Gibson and two sisters, Britany Miller Dawson and Alexandria Kyle Ambrose.

Noah graduated from Lawrence County High School in Louisa, Kentucky. He began singing young and started his musical training with the Piano. The 2022 American Idol winner was a construction worker in Kentucky before his friend Arthur persuaded him to audition for the show.

Does Noah Thompson have a girlfriend?

It is uncertain if he currently has a girlfriend, but he had one named Angel Dixon. She was born in Blaine, Kentucky, on 22 April 2001. Her parents are Greg Fugit and Sharon Workman.

Top 5 facts about Noah Thompson. Photo: @noahthompsonmusic (modified by author)

Source: Original

Noah Thompson's dating history with Angel began in 2018. The duo were reportedly high school sweethearts at Lawrence County High School. They also went to prom together in 2019. After graduation, Angel attended Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonburg, Kentucky.

The singer and his girlfriend welcomed their son, Walker Lee, in 2019. Noah revealed that his son motivated him to compete in the show.

Is Noah Thompson still with his girlfriend?

It is not known whether they are still together. The duo stopped posting about each other on their Instagram pages. Rumours indicate the couple might have split because of the singer's alleged affair with the 2022 runner-up of American Idol HunterGirl.

The country musician revealed he has been depressed and spent most of his time writing breakup songs. He said Middle of God Knows Where is a breakup song he wrote after winning the show. All these fueled more rumours about Angel Dixon and Noah Thompson's breakup.

Are Noah and Angel still together?

Though Thompson relocated to Nashville, Angel revealed in early 2023 that they were on good terms and took care of their son together. While the rumour of their breakup brewed, a man's picture named Noah Marshall that appeared on Angel Dixon's Facebook settled some fans' curiosity about Noah Thompson and his girlfriend.

Are Noah Thompson and HunterGirl a couple?

They are only close friends and have debunked the rumour of their romantic link. In a TikTok video, the singer revealed they were there for each other on the show and are becoming fast buddies.

American singer Noah Thompson. Photo: @noahthompsonmusic (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This revelation sparked many dating rumours, but he still maintained his stand in an interview on Taste of Country Nights with Evan Paul in 2022. He also revealed that Angel and HunterGirl were friends. HunterGirl also disproved the rumours. In an interview, she said:

I think it was just being in the top two, and then coming off and doing that tour and stuff. You know, there's always going to be people talking and stuff, but no. Noah's such a good guy. He's one of my really good friends.

In April 2023, she sang a duet with Noah on the American Idol stage. They sang Noah's 2022 single, One Day Tonight.

Is Noah Thompson single?

As of 2024, there are no reports of Thompson being in a new relationship or official statement of his break up with Angel. He is assumed to be single, focusing on his career in Nashville. He travels occasionally to Kentucky to spend time with his son.

What happened to Noah Thompson after American Idol?

Noah has had great success since winning American Idol. Some of Noah Thompson's latest news is that he has released several singles which are One Day Tonight, She Gets It From Me, Middle Of God Knows Where and Us No More.

How much is Noah Thompson from American Idol worth?

According to Just Speak and Magical Assam, Noah Thompson's today's net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

What happened to HunterGirl?

Born as Hunter Wolkonowski, the American country singer was the runner-up of American Idol in 2022. She also won a Platinum Ticket during the show.

After the show ended, she went on tour and opened for Grand Ole Opry and Lainey Wilson. She also goes live to sing on her Instagram account. Her latest single is Hometown Out of Me.

Is Noah Thompson still friends with Arthur?

Not much is known about their friendships. During Noah Thompson's audition, he asserted that his friend Arthur encouraged him to audition for the show. He also noted that that he would never have made it to American Idol if his friend Arthur had not believed in him.

Fast facts about Noah Thompson

His genre of music is country music.

He had not intended to try out for American Idol.

His reprise song during the American Idol show was Stay by Rihanna.

show was by Rihanna. In 2022, he was nominated for People's Choice Awards.

Noah Thompson faced a lot of backlash after the rumours of his break up with the mother of his son broke out. But the artist chooses to be private with his relationship issues, making Noah Thompson's girlfriend in 2024 remain unknown.

As published on Briefly.co.za, renowned former actor Philip Michael Thomas was known for his several flings with women, but he was only married to one woman, Kassandra Thomas.

Kassandra Thomas was a model with her fair share of fame during her union with her ex-husband. She gave the actor five children; some are now top personalities in the entertainment industry.

Source: Briefly News