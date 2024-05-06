A young lady took to social media to showcase herself dancing with her dad, and people loved it

The TikTok video gained massive attraction online, gathering many views, likes and comments

People rushed to the comments section to gush over the adorable father-and-daughter moment

A video of a woman dancing with her dad captured the attention of many online users, and the clip went viral.

A lady and her dad wowed online users with their impressive dance moves in a TikTok video. Image:@zab033

Source: TikTok

Daughter and father show off their Vala Umkhukhu dance moves

The adorable pair took part in the latest dance challenge, Vala Umkhukhu, and unveiled their impressive dance moves. The footage shared by @zab033 on the video platform shows the duo breaking it down on the dance floor.

The video captivated the attention of many people online, gathering over 217K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Peeps love the father-daughter duo

The lady's video entertained social media users with her dad as people rushed to the comments section to gush over the adorable pair, saying:

Shelly| Interior Designer said:

"It's beautiful to witness such a bond between both of you."

Mpumi Duma added:

"Happy child, responsible father."

Nosi72 poked fun at the young hun, saying:

"Daddy understand bthe assignment better than you uyakhlula."

The dad's dance moves amused Nonhlanhladad'shamba"

"Bathong daddy, the neck move."

C'mmi" C'mmieted:

"Washa daddy cool."

ThabileM01 wrote:

"Ma 2000 will make you do things."

The user was amazed:

"Siyabonga Daddy, raising a happy child."

I am Sharon said:

"This is so sweet, baby girl. Keep it like that, these streets are very cruel."

Source: Briefly News