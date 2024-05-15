A gentleman took to social media to show off his ring light, which he purchased from Shein, and people were amazed

The video gained a massive attraction online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Online users reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A man plugged Mzansi with a Shein product, which impressed many people on the internet.

A man plugged Mzansi with a ring light from Shein in a TikTok video. Image: @warrenmahlasela

Source: TikTok

Shein ring light wows, SA

This young man could not believe his eyes as he flexed his latest purchase in a video. The gent who goes by the TikTok handle @warrenmahlasela was impressed with his item. He bought a ring light from Shein and showed it off.

In the clip, @warrenmahlasela can be seen sitting in what appears to be his room. He unveiled his ring light while it was off. The man then switched on his ring light, and the brightness of the item amazed him.

The video captured the attention of many people online and clocked over 586K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the man's hook-up

Many people were intrigued by the gent's plug as they rushed to the comments section to inquire about more information, and others expressed their thoughts on the product.

Tshepiiey said:

"Nooo guys mos, we're not crusty... we just need ntweo."

Mjay Rams added:

"Bathong I JUST checked out my shein cart!!!"

Mariatladi7 asked:

"Where did you buy nthwe."

Shirley Mlungwane was impressed:

"Wow, no ways, I love you so much for this."

Mba-lee bee Sikhosana commented:

"I love it guess what I ran straight to Temu after u said shein, and I got it."

Zamani_Mavuso wrote:

"Noways, I’m getting mine ASAP."

