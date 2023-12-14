Is Kyler Murray Korean? Parents, siblings and ethnicity

Kyler Murray is an American football quarterback who plays for the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL. In 2018, he was selected ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics of MLB. This made him the first athlete to be drafted in the first round of both sports. With this popularity, details about his personal life, including his ethnicity, are subject to public scrutiny.

In 2019, Kyler was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for outstanding performance. In the next two seasons, he received consecutive Pro Bowl selections. This article explores Kyler Murray’s family and his life off the pitch.

Kyler Murray’s profile summary and bio

Full name Kyler Cole Murray Nickname Kyler Gender Male Date of birth 7 August 1997 Age 26 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Bedford, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Allen High School Height in feet 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in kilograms 94 Weight in pounds 207 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Morgan LeMasters Parents Kevin Murray and Misun Henderson Step-siblings Precious Murray and Kevin Murray Jr. Profession American football player Net worth $40 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Kyler Murray?

Kyler Cole Murray (aged 26 as of 2023) was born on 7 August 1997 in Bedford, Texas, USA. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Regarding his education, Murray attended Allen High School before proceeding to Texas A&M University in 2015. He soon transferred to The University of Oklahoma when he had to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL Draft.

Who are Kyler Murray’s parents?

Cole’s parents are Kevin Murray and Misun Henderson. Like his son, Kevin is an athlete who formerly played quarterback at Texas A&M University. Currently, he works as a high school football coach.

On the other hand, Kyler Murray’s mom, Misun, is the General Manager for K1 promotions. She has worked with companies such as DHL, Capview Partners, TEOCO and ACS Logistics.

Kyler Murray’s siblings

From his father's previous relationship, Kyler has two step-siblings, Precious and Kevin Murray Jr. However, despite their brother’s prominence, the two celebrity siblings prefer to live away from the limelight.

What ethnicity is Kyler?

The sportsman has mixed ethnicity. His father is of African-American descent, while his mother has Korean-American ethnic roots.

In 2018, he revealed he had been observing his ancestry after being spotted wearing an Asian outfit during a sporting event.

I am honoured to wear the South Korean flag on my helmet while playing. It is a wonderful way to pay tribute to my mother, my ancestry and the various backgrounds that make up the NFL.

Kyler Murray’s height

Kyler stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 207 pounds (94 kilograms). Murray features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Kyler Murray has raised his career rank to become a household name in the entertainment industry. He is credited by many with breaking down barriers and dispelling myths about the Asian community during the COVID-19 period.

