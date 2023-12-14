Is Kyler Murray Korean? Parents, siblings and ethnicity
Kyler Murray is an American football quarterback who plays for the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL. In 2018, he was selected ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics of MLB. This made him the first athlete to be drafted in the first round of both sports. With this popularity, details about his personal life, including his ethnicity, are subject to public scrutiny.
In 2019, Kyler was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for outstanding performance. In the next two seasons, he received consecutive Pro Bowl selections. This article explores Kyler Murray’s family and his life off the pitch.
Kyler Murray’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Kyler Cole Murray
|Nickname
|Kyler
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|7 August 1997
|Age
|26 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Birthplace
|Bedford, Texas, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Allen High School
|Height in feet
|5’10’’
|Height in centimetres
|178
|Weight in kilograms
|94
|Weight in pounds
|207
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|In a relationship
|Girlfriend
|Morgan LeMasters
|Parents
|Kevin Murray and Misun Henderson
|Step-siblings
|Precious Murray and Kevin Murray Jr.
|Profession
|American football player
|Net worth
|$40 million
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)
How old is Kyler Murray?
Kyler Cole Murray (aged 26 as of 2023) was born on 7 August 1997 in Bedford, Texas, USA. His zodiac sign is Leo.
Regarding his education, Murray attended Allen High School before proceeding to Texas A&M University in 2015. He soon transferred to The University of Oklahoma when he had to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL Draft.
Who are Kyler Murray’s parents?
Cole’s parents are Kevin Murray and Misun Henderson. Like his son, Kevin is an athlete who formerly played quarterback at Texas A&M University. Currently, he works as a high school football coach.
On the other hand, Kyler Murray’s mom, Misun, is the General Manager for K1 promotions. She has worked with companies such as DHL, Capview Partners, TEOCO and ACS Logistics.
Kyler Murray’s siblings
From his father's previous relationship, Kyler has two step-siblings, Precious and Kevin Murray Jr. However, despite their brother’s prominence, the two celebrity siblings prefer to live away from the limelight.
What ethnicity is Kyler?
The sportsman has mixed ethnicity. His father is of African-American descent, while his mother has Korean-American ethnic roots.
In 2018, he revealed he had been observing his ancestry after being spotted wearing an Asian outfit during a sporting event.
I am honoured to wear the South Korean flag on my helmet while playing. It is a wonderful way to pay tribute to my mother, my ancestry and the various backgrounds that make up the NFL.
Kyler Murray’s height
Kyler stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 207 pounds (94 kilograms). Murray features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.
Kyler Murray has raised his career rank to become a household name in the entertainment industry. He is credited by many with breaking down barriers and dispelling myths about the Asian community during the COVID-19 period.
READ ALSO: Missy Murray's age, biography, height, husband, profile, net worth
Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Kyler Murray’s Missy Murray. She is the daughter of an American father, Carl W. Henderson, and a South Korean mother.
Her father served as a sergeant major in the US Navy. Thus, Missy is a second-generation Korean-American born and raised in the United States of America.
Source: Briefly News