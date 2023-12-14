Global site navigation

Is Kyler Murray Korean? Parents, siblings and ethnicity
Celebrity biographies

Is Kyler Murray Korean? Parents, siblings and ethnicity

by  Ruth Gitonga

Kyler Murray is an American football quarterback who plays for the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL. In 2018, he was selected ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics of MLB. This made him the first athlete to be drafted in the first round of both sports. With this popularity, details about his personal life, including his ethnicity, are subject to public scrutiny.

Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo: Chris Coduto
Source: UGC

In 2019, Kyler was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for outstanding performance. In the next two seasons, he received consecutive Pro Bowl selections. This article explores Kyler Murray’s family and his life off the pitch.

Kyler Murray’s profile summary and bio

Full nameKyler Cole Murray
NicknameKyler
GenderMale
Date of birth7 August 1997
Age26 years old (2023)
Zodiac signLeo
BirthplaceBedford, Texas, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
Alma materAllen High School
Height in feet5’10’’
Height in centimetres178
Weight in kilograms94
Weight in pounds207
Hair colourBlack
Eye colour Dark brown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusIn a relationship
GirlfriendMorgan LeMasters
ParentsKevin Murray and Misun Henderson
Step-siblingsPrecious Murray and Kevin Murray Jr.
ProfessionAmerican football player
Net worth$40 million
Social mediaInstagramX (Twitter)

Read also

Is Jackson Mahomes gay? Everything you need to know

How old is Kyler Murray?

Who are Kyler Murray’s parents?
Kyler Murray at a match between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals at the State Farm Stadium. Photo: Norm Hall
Source: UGC

Kyler Cole Murray (aged 26 as of 2023) was born on 7 August 1997 in Bedford, Texas, USA. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Regarding his education, Murray attended Allen High School before proceeding to Texas A&M University in 2015. He soon transferred to The University of Oklahoma when he had to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL Draft.

Who are Kyler Murray’s parents?

Cole’s parents are Kevin Murray and Misun Henderson. Like his son, Kevin is an athlete who formerly played quarterback at Texas A&M University. Currently, he works as a high school football coach.

On the other hand, Kyler Murray’s mom, Misun, is the General Manager for K1 promotions. She has worked with companies such as DHL, Capview Partners, TEOCO and ACS Logistics.

Kyler Murray’s siblings

Read also

Who is Orlando Brown married to? Everything to know about Danielle Anglin

From his father's previous relationship, Kyler has two step-siblings, Precious and Kevin Murray Jr. However, despite their brother’s prominence, the two celebrity siblings prefer to live away from the limelight.

What ethnicity is Kyler?

The sportsman has mixed ethnicity. His father is of African-American descent, while his mother has Korean-American ethnic roots.

How old is Kyler Murray?
Kyler with his parents, Kevin and Missy Murray. Photo: @k1 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

In 2018, he revealed he had been observing his ancestry after being spotted wearing an Asian outfit during a sporting event.

I am honoured to wear the South Korean flag on my helmet while playing. It is a wonderful way to pay tribute to my mother, my ancestry and the various backgrounds that make up the NFL.

Kyler Murray’s height

Kyler stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 207 pounds (94 kilograms). Murray features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Kyler Murray has raised his career rank to become a household name in the entertainment industry. He is credited by many with breaking down barriers and dispelling myths about the Asian community during the COVID-19 period.

Read also

Who are Tyrus' kids? Here is their fascinating story

READ ALSO: Missy Murray's age, biography, height, husband, profile, net worth

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Kyler Murray’s Missy Murray. She is the daughter of an American father, Carl W. Henderson, and a South Korean mother.

Her father served as a sergeant major in the US Navy. Thus, Missy is a second-generation Korean-American born and raised in the United States of America.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel